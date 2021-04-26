Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Carson Williams, the club announced Monday.
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season. He played basketball for two years (2016-17) at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons (2018-20).
Williams played forward, appearing in 124 combined contests over four years while making 117 starts. He averaged 11.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his college career. A native of Owenton, Ky., Williams was named Kentucky's Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2016 after averaging 26.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He scored 2,967 points over his high school career and collected 1,671 rebounds, the fifth-highest total in Kentucky history.