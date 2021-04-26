Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

Apr 26, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Carson Williams, the club announced Monday.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season. He played basketball for two years (2016-17) at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons (2018-20).

Williams played forward, appearing in 124 combined contests over four years while making 117 starts. He averaged 11.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his college career. A native of Owenton, Ky., Williams was named Kentucky's Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2016 after averaging 26.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He scored 2,967 points over his high school career and collected 1,671 rebounds, the fifth-highest total in Kentucky history.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
news

Raiders sign S Karl Joseph

Joseph returns to the Raiders after completing a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.
news

Raiders sign Kolton Miller to multi-year extension

Miller was the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started in all 46 appearances for the Silver and Black since his rookie season.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
news

Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders sign OL Andre James to multi-year extension

James originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 offseason.
