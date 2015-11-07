Raiders Sign Tevin McDonald to Active Roster

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed S Tevin McDonald to the active roster, the club announced Saturday. McDonald, who was on the team's practice squad, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in May 2015 before being waived by Oakland at the end of the preseason. He has been on the team's active roster for two games this year and has appeared in one game, the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder played in 50 games at Eastern Washington (2013-14) and UCLA (2011-12). He recorded 256 tackles (180 solo), eight interceptions, 31 passes defensed, one sack, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over his collegiate career with the Eagles and Bruins.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released DL C.J. Wilson.

