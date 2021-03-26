Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Willie Snead, the club announced Friday.

Snead, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2014 NFL Draft. Snead spent the majority of his rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, before spending the next three seasons (2015-17) on the Saints' active roster, while spending the last three years (2018-20) as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards (12.3 avg.) with 16 touchdowns. In postseason action, he has appeared in six games between the Saints and Ravens, making three starts and recording 19 receptions for 165 yards (8.7 avg.).

Last season, Snead appeared in 13 contests with eight starts, hauling in 33 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in all 16 games in 2019 and made a career-high 11 starts, while posting 31 catches for 339 yards and a career-best five touchdown receptions. In 2018, he appeared in all 16 contests for the first time in his career, posting a team-high 62 receptions for 651 yards and a touchdown.

Over three seasons on the Saints' active roster, Snead appeared in 41 games with 19 starts. In 2016, he posted a career-high 72 receptions for 895 yards while adding four touchdowns for the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense. In 2015, Snead registered a career-best 984 receiving yards on 69 receptions, adding three touchdowns.