Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Mar 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Snead_Action_Signed_1920x1080
SarahEikmeier

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Willie Snead, the club announced Friday.

Snead, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2014 NFL Draft. Snead spent the majority of his rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, before spending the next three seasons (2015-17) on the Saints' active roster, while spending the last three years (2018-20) as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards (12.3 avg.) with 16 touchdowns. In postseason action, he has appeared in six games between the Saints and Ravens, making three starts and recording 19 receptions for 165 yards (8.7 avg.).

Last season, Snead appeared in 13 contests with eight starts, hauling in 33 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in all 16 games in 2019 and made a career-high 11 starts, while posting 31 catches for 339 yards and a career-best five touchdown receptions. In 2018, he appeared in all 16 contests for the first time in his career, posting a team-high 62 receptions for 651 yards and a touchdown.

Over three seasons on the Saints' active roster, Snead appeared in 41 games with 19 starts. In 2016, he posted a career-high 72 receptions for 895 yards while adding four touchdowns for the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense. In 2015, Snead registered a career-best 984 receiving yards on 69 receptions, adding three touchdowns.

A native of Muskegon, Mich., Snead played collegiately at Ball State, where he appeared in 37 games with 29 starts in three seasons. Over his career, he totaled 223 receptions for 2,991 yards, both of which marked program records, while tallying 26 touchdowns. He recorded 106 receptions and 13 100-yard receiving games as a junior, a mark that ranks No. 2 in program history.

Photos: New Raiders WR Willie Snead IV

View photos of new Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV in action. Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.

WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
1 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
2 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
3 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

NFL/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
4 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
5 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
6 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Gail Burton/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
7 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
8 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
9 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
10 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

John Munson/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
11 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
12 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
13 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
14 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Ben McKeown/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
15 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Gail Burton/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
16 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
17 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
18 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
19 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

David Goldman/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
20 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
21 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
22 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Bill Feig/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
23 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
24 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
25 / 25

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

David Richard/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
news

Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Saturday.
news

Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

The former All-American Stanford standout is ready for a second chance in the Silver and Black.
news

Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

The former Buffalo Bill feels he's found the right fit with the Raiders offense.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
Advertising