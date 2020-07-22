Raiders speedsters Rico Gafford and Henry Ruggs III discuss potential footrace to see who's faster

The NFL is loaded with speedsters, but the Las Vegas Raiders have two of the fastest in their locker room, and not many teams can say that.

When the Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III in the 2020 NFL Draft, everyone knew the team was getting the quickest player in the class, but a lot of people overlooked the fact they already had a player with 4.26 40-yard-dash speed on the roster; however, following the release of the Madden 21 ratings last week, people are itching to see who's faster between Ruggs and Gafford.