Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 03:00 PM

Raiders speedsters Rico Gafford and Henry Ruggs III discuss potential footrace to see who's faster

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

The NFL is loaded with speedsters, but the Las Vegas Raiders have two of the fastest in their locker room, and not many teams can say that.

When the Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III in the 2020 NFL Draft, everyone knew the team was getting the quickest player in the class, but a lot of people overlooked the fact they already had a player with 4.26 40-yard-dash speed on the roster; however, following the release of the Madden 21 ratings last week, people are itching to see who's faster between Ruggs and Gafford.

Ruggs is the second-fastest player in Madden 21 with a speed rating of 98, while Gafford is just two points behind him with a rating of 96. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Ruggs ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash, one millisecond behind Gafford's unofficial time during his pro day.

After seeing the tweet, Gafford reached out to Ruggs about a potential race between the two, and the former Alabama wide receiver is ready whenever, wherever.

Whatever the outcome is, watching these two race will be a track meet, and I can't wait to watch them get in the blocks. Ruggs might be faster in Madden, but we'll see who holds bragging rights on the field.

Feel free to weigh in and cast your vote for who you think would win below.

Related Content

2020 Position Battle: Will the Raiders keep the core trio of Carlson, Sieg, and Cole intact?
news

2020 Position Battle: Will the Raiders keep the core trio of Carlson, Sieg, and Cole intact?

The Raiders have been searching for consistency at long snapper, punter, and kicker for a couple of years now, but they finally have a trio of guys who gel well together.
2020 Position Battle: Jason Witten's leadership and the development of emerging star Darren Waller
news

2020 Position Battle: Jason Witten's leadership and the development of emerging star Darren Waller

The Raiders' tight ends accounted for 1,427 of the team's 4,110 receiving yards and one-third of the team's 367 receptions in 2019.
Madden 21: Revealing the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders' ratings
news

Madden 21: Revealing the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders' ratings

An NFL player's Madden rating is more than just a number in a video game; it's a form of social status among their peers.
2020 Position Battle: Johnathan Abram is destined for big things and Raiders add depth at safety
news

2020 Position Battle: Johnathan Abram is destined for big things and Raiders add depth at safety

The Las Vegas Raiders' new-look defense will need to win the turnover battle in 2020 and it'll be the secondary's responsibility to ensure that it happens.

Advertising