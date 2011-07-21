Raiders Statement

"We have profound philosophical differences on a number of issues - both of a football and economic nature. We have consistently expressed our views on these matters to the League. We voted in the manner we believe best for football and with the courage of our convictions," said Oakland Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.
Raiders announce preseason opponents
The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos
Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart
Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy
After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon
The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller
The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL
Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt
The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit
The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface
As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.