Raiders Stun Bengals 20-17

K Sebastian Janikowski connects on the game-winning 33-yard field goal against the Bengals. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The Oakland Raiders upset the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in 2009 Regular Season Week 11 action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Rookie TE Brandon Myers caused and recovered a fumble during a kickoff return in the final seconds to set up K Sebastian Janikowski's go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to play.

The Bengals won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. RB Bernard Scott fielded K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff and returned it 15 yards to the Cincinnati 22. The Bengals offense opened with Carson Palmer at quarterback. Palmer led the Bengals down the field, converting on 3rd and 23 and 2nd and 20 and capping the 14-play, 78-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive. The extra point was good and the Bengals took a 7-0 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter.

CB/KR Jonathan Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 22. The Raiders offense took the field with Bruce Gradkowski at quarterback. The Raiders picked up one first down before the Benglas forced a punt. WR Quan Cosby returned the 46-yard punt 18 yards to the Cincinnati 32.

The Bengals drove into Raiders territory but safety Tyvon Branch blitzed from his safety spot and sacked Palmer who fumbled. LB Kirk Morrison recovered and was stripped. The ball bounced all the way to the Cincinnati 34 where the Raiders recovered. Two plays later, Gradkowski fumbled a snap and Cincinnati recovered at their own 32. Palmer finished the 9-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak up the middle for the touchdown and Cincinnati took a 14-0 lead with 7:12 left in the second quarter after the successful extra point.

Holland let the ensuing kickoff bounce into the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders went three-and-out and Lechler came on to punt. Cosby returned the 47-yard punt and a holding penalty moved the ball to the Cincinnati 16. The Raiders forced a three-and-out and took over at their own 29 after P Kevin Huber's 56-yard punt and WR Johnnie Lee Higgins' 2-yard return.

Gradkowski finished off the 9-play, 71-yard drive with a 10-yard TD pass to TE Zach Miller. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Bengals lead was cut in half, 14-7, with 59 seconds left in the second quarter.

Andre Caldwell returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bengals 25. The Raiders forced a three and out and took their last time out with 35 seconds left in the second quarter. Higgins returned the punt to the Oakland 36. The Raiders drove into Bengals territory but Janikowski just missed a 57-yard field goal attempt wide left and Cincinnati took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Holland returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Oakland 25. The drive stalled at the Cincinnati 34. Janikowski capped the 10-play, 38-yard drive with a 52-yard field goal to cut the Bengals lead to 14-10 with 9:59 left in the third quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff bounced through the end zone for a touchback and Cincinnati took over at their own 20. The Bengals drove to the Raiders 1-yard line, and CB Stanford Routt blitzed and sacked Palmer for a loss of 18 yards. Shayne Graham came on and missed a 36-yard field goal attempt and the Raiders took over at their own 27.

RB Michael Bush fumbled the ball back to the Bengals who took over at the Oakland 13 after the recovery and the 38-yard Robert Geathers return. Cincinnati settled for a 25-yard Graham field goal that gave the Bengals a 17-10 lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 27. The Bengals defense forced a three-and-out and Lechler's 66-yard punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback. Cincinnati drove deep into Raiders territory but LB Sam Williams stripped the ball from RB Jeremi Johnson and rookie DT Desmond Bryant recovered for the home team at the Oakland 15.

The Raiders drive stalled at their own 47 and Lechler came on to punt. Cosby called for and made a fair catch at the Cincinnati 10-yard line where the Bengals took over with 7:43 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders forced a punt when DE Greg Ellis sacked Palmer on 3rd down and 12. Higgins returned the punt 12 yards to the Cincinnati 43. Gradkowski was hit as he threw a first down pass and CB Jonathan Joseph made a diving interception at the 21. Head Coach Tom Cable challenged the catch of the interception. The referee upheld the ruling.

The Bengals drove to midfield before the Raiders forced a punt. The kick bounced into the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders took over at their own 20 with 2:12 left to play. Gradkowski connected with WR Louis Murphy who caught the ball at the three and bulled his way through a defender and crossed the goal line for a 29-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left. The replay booth called for a review. The call was upheld and Janikowski tied the game at 17-17 with his extra point.

Rookie TE Brandon Myers stripped the ball from Bengals return man Andre Caldwell on the ensuing kickoff and then recovered the ball at the Cincinnati 17. Janikowski drilled a 33-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 20-17 lead with 15 seconds left. CB Nnamdi Asomugha intercepted Palmer's desperation heave on the last play of the game as the Raiders claimed the win.