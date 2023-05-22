Raiders taking part in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

This season, the Las Vegas Raiders will be taking part in the league-wide expansion of the NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative by hosting a UNLV medical student to learn from the Silver and Black's medical team and complete a clinical rotation.

The NFL has teamed up with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) for a second year to provide medical students with the opportunity to work with NFL club medical staff. The initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine, and ultimately help diversify team medical staffs.

"Working toward diverse representation across all roles in our league continues to be a top priority, and this program helps us make a tangible impact to grow and bolster a pipeline of diverse sports medicine professionals," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We know that diversity makes us stronger at every level, and we look forward to welcoming the 2023 class to our player care teams at clubs across the league."