Raiders taking part in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

May 22, 2023 at 02:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

2020-generic-helmet-main
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

This season, the Las Vegas Raiders will be taking part in the league-wide expansion of the NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative by hosting a UNLV medical student to learn from the Silver and Black's medical team and complete a clinical rotation.

The NFL has teamed up with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) for a second year to provide medical students with the opportunity to work with NFL club medical staff. The initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine, and ultimately help diversify team medical staffs.

"Working toward diverse representation across all roles in our league continues to be a top priority, and this program helps us make a tangible impact to grow and bolster a pipeline of diverse sports medicine professionals," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We know that diversity makes us stronger at every level, and we look forward to welcoming the 2023 class to our player care teams at clubs across the league."

Cameron Harris, a fourth-year student in the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, will join the Silver and Black. Harris' specialty focus in orthopedics, and became interested in sports medicine while rehabilitating from injuries in college that came as an avid powerlifter and marathon runner.

Cameron Harris
Cameron Harris

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to learn sports medicine from the Raiders, where it is practiced with excellence," Harris said. "I am eager to meet the team and familiarize myself with the intricacies of what it takes to keep NFL athletes healthy and performing at their best.

As this program continues to grow, the league aims to further expand the pipeline initiative in the coming years to include additional disciplines, spanning additional roles in player care including physician assistants, certified athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and behavioral health clinicians.

The Raiders trainers and medical staff have long been engaged with community outreach to the next generation of athletic trainers and doctors, most recently hosting a sports medicine career day for local students and an emergency response review for school administrators.

Related Content

news

NFL owners vote to flex Thursday Night Football, allow emergency quarterback

The league also announced the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, while Super Bowl LX in 2026 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

news

Recapping every Raiders' 2023 offseason move so far

Your one place to find every addition the Silver and Black have made throughout the offseason.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Jim Brown

A dominant figure both on and off the field, Jim was a football and civil rights icon who promoted positive change in our world.

news

Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes 2023 final auditions

May 22, 2023

Take a look inside the America's Got Talent Theater at the Luxor Hotel and Casino as finalists compete for a place on the Raiderettes 2023 team.

gallery

Photos: Allegiant Stadium hiring event

May 22, 2023

Job seekers interviewed for one of six compaines during Day 1 of the Allegiant Stadium hiring event. Day 2 of the hiring event takes place at Allegiant Stadium on May 23 from 2-6pm with preregistration available here.

news

NFL owners vote to flex Thursday Night Football, allow emergency quarterback

May 22, 2023

The league also announced the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, while Super Bowl LX in 2026 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

news

Raiders taking part in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

May 22, 2023

The initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine, and ultimately help diversify NFL club medical staff.

gallery

Photos: P.A.C.E. holds AAPI celebration

May 19, 2023

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month the Raiders' P.A.C.E group held their inaugural event showcasing cultural entertainment and food.

news

Recapping every Raiders' 2023 offseason move so far

May 19, 2023

Your one place to find every addition the Silver and Black have made throughout the offseason.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Jim Brown

May 19, 2023

A dominant figure both on and off the field, Jim was a football and civil rights icon who promoted positive change in our world.

news

Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

May 19, 2023

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 19, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for exclusive photos from the third week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

audio

Voice of the Raiders, Jason Horowitz, breaks down the Silver and Black's offseason moves | UFR

May 18, 2023

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick talks with Jason Horowitz to evaluate the Raiders' 2023 draft selections, additions made in free agency and more.

news

How Sandra Douglass Morgan learned the value of integrity and education through her mother, a first-generation Korean American

May 18, 2023

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Douglass Morgan shares the story of her mother fighting prejudice to provide "the opportunity to be able to strive for my dreams."

gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Prospect Camp at Legacy High School

May 17, 2023

A Raiders Prospect Camp was held at Legacy High School where prospective middle school athletes meet and work with potential future high school coaches and teammates.

View All
Advertising