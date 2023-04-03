Raiders introduce local students to field of Sports Medicine; hold emergency response review for school administrators

As part of their continuing commitment to the community, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Sports Medicine career day for local students. The purpose of the event was to expose the students to the various disciplines that go into Sports Medicine and open avenues to possible career paths. The same day, the Raiders also conducted an emergency response review for school administrators. Planning began for both events which took place at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center immediately following the latest NFL season.

The Certified Athletic Training staff for the Raiders led the activities that began with a welcome by Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. The students from Desert Oasis and Liberty High Schools as well as Northwest Career and Technical Academy then were taken through presentations on numerous aspects that are provided to professional athletes, including injury rehabilitation procedures, radiology, taping, general medicine, strength and conditioning and emergency care. Their day at the Raiders concluded with a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

School administrators from Coronado, Canyon Springs, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, Bonanza, and The Meadows School took part in a presentation led by the Raiders' Certified Athletic Training staff on ways to structure an Emergency Action Plan. The Raiders staff instructed various disciplines including best practices on treating sudden cardiac events, cervical spine injuries, and heat illness.

This is the latest engagement the Raiders Trainers have offered to benefit the community as they also recently hosted UNLV's Athletic Trainers, who toured Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and were given exposure and preparation for a career in the fast-paced multidisciplinary field of professional athletics.

The NFL recently announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration among the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers' Association and Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is advocating for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) among high school students.