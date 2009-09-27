Raiders Team Up with CA Lottery

Sep 27, 2009 at 03:33 AM
The Oakland Raiders and the California Lottery have teamed up to present fans with the opportunity to win VIP packages through the California Lottery's Replay program.

"We are delighted to begin our new business relationship with the California Lottery and we look forward to providing creative, exciting rewards for fans of the Raiders and the Lottery," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

Fans that purchase Scratchers from the California Lottery can enter to win unique and exclusive Raiders prizes that include a suite to a game, and an exciting opportunity to be a "Raider For A Day" that entails receiving a phone call from a team representative to sign a mock contract. Other prizes include autographed helmets and jerseys from Hall of Famers and current players, as well as VIP ticket packages, and an opportunity take part in the Raiders Salary Cap 101 program.

"This exciting new partnership brings together organizations committed to providing the best entertainment value for our fans," said Michael Brennan, the Lottery's Deputy Director of Sales and Marketing. "Most importantly, the game will raise millions for California schools."

The California Lottery is providing fans that play Scratchers a second chance to win prizes from September 8 through October 25. To enter the second chance drawing, participants can go to the California Lottery Replay website and register non-winning Scratchers tickets with the Replay logo for a chance to win. For more information on the California Lottery Replay program, please visit www.calottery.com/replay.

The Raiders open the organization's 50th regular season of Professional Football on Monday Night, September 14 against the San Diego Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. For more information regarding tickets and ticket prices visit www.raiders.com/tickets or call 1-800-RAIDERS.

