Raiders Team Up With Mary Ann Wright Foundation

The Oakland Raiders have teamed up with the Mary Ann Wright Foundation in support of the organization's mission − showing a commitment to improving the quality of life for youth, the financially challenged and the homeless globally.

The Raiders and the Mary Ann Wright Foundation held a food drive at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum as the Raiders faced the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 regular season finale. Raider fans were asked to bring food items including canned food, dry food or nutritional food for children to benefit the Mary Ann Wright Foundation.

"We are pleased to continue our support of the Mary Ann Wright Foundation with our January 3rd food drive," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

The Raiders and the Mary Ann Wright Foundation also teamed up in October, hosting a Rider Appreciation Day in conjunction with Bob Dron's Harley Davidson and raising almost $1,000. The Mary Ann Wright Foundation and The Raiders collaborated on a second fundraiser during the December 13, 2009 game when the Silver and Black took on the Washington Redskins.

"I would like to recognize the 27-year relationship between the Mary Ann Wright Foundation (MAWF) and The Oakland Raiders," said MAWF Vice President Illya Dailey. "The joint efforts of Joel Wright (current MAWF CEO), a small dedicated staff from the foundation and the Raiders have had a positive impact on the community at large. Everyone from the players, coaches and staff have offered donations of all kinds (food, money, autographs, and time) and helped on site. We are more than happy to team up with the Oakland Raiders to improve our community."