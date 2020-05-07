Wednesday, May 06, 2020 05:25 PM

Las Vegas Raiders Inaugural Season Schedule Released at 4:30

The time is almost upon us: The NFL's 2020 regular and preseason schedule will officially be released on Thursday, and there are a bunch of ways Raider Nation can learn the whens and wheres for the team's inaugural season in Las Vegas.

At 4:30 p.m., the Raiders will stream the reveal of the schedule live at Raiders.com/live, on the Raiders' official YouTube page, as well as the team's Facebook page, followed by exclusive content and analysis regarding every game on the docket.

Then, beginning at 5 p.m. PT, the NFL will air its three-hour Schedule Release '20 special on NFL Network, featuring the breakdown of every meaningful game, behind-the-scenes access and interviews from players, coaches and general managers. GM Mike Mayock is scheduled to make an appearance.

Future Opponents: 2020

With the NFL schedule set to be released tomorrow, preview the Raiders' 2020 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: September 9, 2019 - W, 24-16
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: September 15, 2019 - L, 28-10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: November 7, 2019 - W, 26-24
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Last meeting at home: December 4, 2016 - W, 34-24
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at home: October 28, 2018 - L, 42-28
Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting as home team (London): September 28, 2014 - L, 38-14
Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at home: November 18, 2012 - L, 38-17
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last meeting at home: November 4, 2012 - L, 42-32
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Raiders @ Denver Broncos Last meeting in Denver: December 29, 2019 - L, 16-15
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting in Kansas City: December 1, 2019 - L, 40-9
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting in Los Angeles: December 22, 2019 - W, 24-17
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons Last meeting in Atlanta: October 14, 2012 - L, 23-20
Paul Abell/Associated Press
Raiders @ Carolina Panthers Last meeting in Charlotte: December 23, 2012 - L, 17-6
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
Raiders @ Cleveland Browns Last meeting in Cleveland: September 27, 2015 - W, 27-20
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders @ New England Patriots Last meeting in Foxborough: September 21, 2014 - L, 16-9
Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders @ New York Jets Last meeting in New York: November 24, 2019 - L, 34-3
Peter Bottini/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising