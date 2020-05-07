Las Vegas Raiders Inaugural Season Schedule Released at 4:30

The time is almost upon us: The NFL's 2020 regular and preseason schedule will officially be released on Thursday, and there are a bunch of ways Raider Nation can learn the whens and wheres for the team's inaugural season in Las Vegas.
At 4:30 p.m., the Raiders will stream the reveal of the schedule live at Raiders.com/live, on the Raiders' official YouTube page, as well as the team's Facebook page, followed by exclusive content and analysis regarding every game on the docket.
Then, beginning at 5 p.m. PT, the NFL will air its three-hour Schedule Release '20 special on NFL Network, featuring the breakdown of every meaningful game, behind-the-scenes access and interviews from players, coaches and general managers. GM Mike Mayock is scheduled to make an appearance.
