Raiders Top 10 Games vs Kansas City

September 9, 2001 - **On opening day, Chiefs CB Eric Warfield staked the home team to a 7-0 with a pick-six on Oakland's first possession, but Raiders QB Rich Gannon rebounded to throw for 341 yards and two TDs, and K Sebastian Janikowski won it, 27-24, with a 31-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.

8. September 16, 1984 -The Silver and Black were trailing Kansas City at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a Chris Bahr 19-yard field goal gave the Raiders a late 22-20 lead that proved to be the final score.

9. November 20, 2014 - The 2014 Oakland Raiders started the season 0-10 and faced the Chiefs on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football on the night punter Ray Guy received his Hall of Fame ring. RB Latavius Murray scored two touchdowns, including a 90-yard scamper, and rookie QB Derek Carr connected with WR James Jones late in the game for the game-winning score. Safety Charles Woodson became the first player to record 50 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.