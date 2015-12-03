Raiders Top 10 Games vs Kansas City

An exclusive look at the rivalry between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs through the years.
Raiders.com takes a look back at the Raiders most memorable wins over this week's opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. The teams first met in 1960 when the Chiefs were based in Dallas and known as the Texans. This is considered one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports.
1. December 22, 1968 -Daryle Lamonica threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns as the Raiders dominated Len Dawson and the Chiefs 41-6 in the AFL Playoff game. The win propelled the team to a match-up with the New York Jets in the AFL Championship game.
2. December 16, 2012 - Sebastian Janikowski knocked in five field goals, including two from at least 50 yards, as the Raiders blanked the Chiefs 15-0 at O.co Coliseum.
- December 24, 2011 - **Christmas Eve 2011 proved to be a joyous one for the Raiders, as a 53-yard pass from Carson Palmer to Darrius Heyward-Bey in overtime set up a 36-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal that proved to be the difference in a 16-13 Raiders win.
4. November 25, 2007 -Justin Fargas ran for 139 yards and provided the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Raiders toppled the Chiefs 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.
5. December 28, 2002 - A steady downpour in Oakland didn't hinder the Raiders as Charlie Garner ran for 135 yards and Zack Crockett contributed 72 rushing yards himself as the Silver and Black ran past Kansas City 24-0.
6. January 2, 2000 - The Raiders found themselves down 17-0 early to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but Rich Gannon and his 324 passing yards helped lead Oakland back to an eventual 41-38 win. Not only did the win give the Raiders an 8-8 record to end the season, but it also eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention.
- September 9, 2001 - **On opening day, Chiefs CB Eric Warfield staked the home team to a 7-0 with a pick-six on Oakland's first possession, but Raiders QB Rich Gannon rebounded to throw for 341 yards and two TDs, and K Sebastian Janikowski won it, 27-24, with a 31-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.
8. September 16, 1984 -The Silver and Black were trailing Kansas City at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a Chris Bahr 19-yard field goal gave the Raiders a late 22-20 lead that proved to be the final score.
9. November 20, 2014 - The 2014 Oakland Raiders started the season 0-10 and faced the Chiefs on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football on the night punter Ray Guy received his Hall of Fame ring. RB Latavius Murray scored two touchdowns, including a 90-yard scamper, and rookie QB Derek Carr connected with WR James Jones late in the game for the game-winning score. Safety Charles Woodson became the first player to record 50 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.
10. October 9, 1983 -En route to an victory to Super Bowl XVIII, the Raiders swept the season series with the Chiefs. In the first meeting, the Raiders overcame a 14-0 deficit as Hall of Fame RB Marcus Allen fell on a fumble in the end zone to tie the game in the 4th quarter, and K Chris Bahr's extra point gave the Raiders a 21-20 win. Allen also threw a 21-yard TD pass on a halfback option play to WR Dokie Williams.