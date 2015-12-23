Raiders Top 10 Holiday Season Games

With the Raiders taking on the Chargers on Christmas Eve and the 2015 holiday season in full swing, we take a look at the Raiders top games played during the holidays.

1. 12/31/1967 -The Raiders met the Houston Oilers in the AFL Championship Game, and Daryle Lamonica and the Silver and Black sprinted past Wally Lemm's squad 40-7 to advance to Super Bowl II.

2. 12/26/1976 -John Madden and the Raiders hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the AFC Championship Game on the day after Christmas in 1976. Oakland was victorious 24-7, and the win propelled them to Super Bowl XI in Pasadena.

3. 12/24/1977 - The Raiders found themselves in the playoffs again the following year, and on Christmas Eve a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ken Stabler to Dave Casper gave the Raiders a 37-31 overtime win against the Baltimore Colts to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

4. 01/01/1984 -Marcus Allen ran for 121 yards and two TDs as the then Los Angeles Raiders beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-10 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

5. 11/28/1963 -The Raiders spent their Thanksgiving with the Broncos in 1963, and the Silver and Black had a lot to be thankful for after topping Denver 26-10 at Bears Stadium in Denver (later known as Mile High Stadium).

6. 11/23/1967 -John Rauch's Raiders headed to Kansas City for Thanksgiving in 1967, and behind a 281-yard passing performance from Daryle Lamonica, Oakland defeated the Chiefs 44-22.