Raiders training staff helping to educate local students and administrators in emergency response training and athletic career options

The NFL recently announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration across several sporting leagues and foundations – including the American Heart Association, American Red Cross and Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation – created to advocate for the adoption of evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school students.

The NFL Foundation has committed more than $1 million in grants to support nationwide CPR education and AED (automated external defibrillator) access and $20,000 in grants to each NFL club to promote CPR education and training.

As for the Raiders, this is an initiative they've undertaken for several years now dating back to being in Oakland, California. The Silver and Black's training staff is now taking things to the next level alongside the NFL to better serve the Southern Nevada community.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Raiders hosted a career day and emergency response review for high school and trade school students, as well as athletic administrators across the Las Vegas valley. The students were welcomed by President Sandra Douglass Morgan, an Eldorado High School alum.

The group was given a first-hand glance on the day-to-day duties of an athletic training staff, ranging from strength training to paramedic duties to sports medicine and sports nutrition, while also touring the team's facility. This is the second year they've held this event at Raiders Headquarters.