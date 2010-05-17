Raiders TV Wins Emmy

Silver and Black Productions Executive Producers Vittorio DeBartolo and Brad Phinney accept the Emmy® on behalf of the Raiders organization.
Silver and Black Productions, the broadcast department of The Oakland Raiders, was honored at the 39th Annual 2009-2010 Northern California Area Emmy® Awards event held last Saturday in San Francisco. "Bruce Gradkowski Homecoming" earned an Emmy® for Outstanding Achievement in Sports – Program Feature/Segment.
The story, which originally aired during the 2009 Week 14 episode of The Raiders Report, chronicled Gradkowski's return to his hometown of Pittsburgh and his performance in the Raiders thrilling 27-24 victory over the Steelers at Heinz Field.
Raiders TV captured the moments as Gradkowski threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the Raiders to victory. It was the first time since Kenny Stabler in 1979 that a Raiders quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of a game. Gradkowski was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
"We are honored and we appreciate this acknowledgment of Silver and Black Productions," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask. "We enjoy providing content of this caliber to the Raider Nation."
Silver and Black Productions Executive Producers Vittorio DeBartolo and Brad Phinney accepted the award on behalf of the Raiders organization.
The Silver and Black Productions team (back row, left to right) Brad Phinney, Vittorio DeBartolo, James Vega; (front row, left to right): Marcus Padilla and Jeanette Thompson.
According to the official program for the event, San Francisco/Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences annually honors outstanding individual, news and program achievements in Northern California, Hawaii and Reno, Nevada. This year, 762 entries were submitted in 58 categories from the calendar year 2009. The entries were judged by the following NATAS chapters: Chicago/Midwest, Mid-Atlantic (Philadelphia), National Capital Chesapeake Bay, and Suncoast (Miami).
Silver and Black Productions produces The Raiders Report, The Silver and Black Show, Behind the Shield: Online, and numerous commercial and promotional videos.