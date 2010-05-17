Raiders TV Wins Emmy

Silver and Black Productions Executive Producers Vittorio DeBartolo and Brad Phinney accept the Emmy® on behalf of the Raiders organization.



Silver and Black Productions, the broadcast department of The Oakland Raiders, was honored at the 39th Annual 2009-2010 Northern California Area Emmy® Awards event held last Saturday in San Francisco. "Bruce Gradkowski Homecoming" earned an Emmy® for Outstanding Achievement in Sports – Program Feature/Segment.

The story, which originally aired during the 2009 Week 14 episode of The Raiders Report, chronicled Gradkowski's return to his hometown of Pittsburgh and his performance in the Raiders thrilling 27-24 victory over the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Raiders TV captured the moments as Gradkowski threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the Raiders to victory. It was the first time since Kenny Stabler in 1979 that a Raiders quarterback threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of a game. Gradkowski was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

"We are honored and we appreciate this acknowledgment of Silver and Black Productions," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask. "We enjoy providing content of this caliber to the Raider Nation."