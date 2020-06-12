Raiders, USA Football & Intermountain Healthcare keep Nevada youth coaches ahead of the game

The Raiders' ground-breaking work in Nevada goes beyond the brick and steel of Allegiant Stadium and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

It extends to youth football families statewide.

The Raiders are among an exclusive list of NFL teams to partner with USA Football to host a series of free webinars for local youth coaches.

The Las Vegas Raiders-USA Football Webinar Series, presented by Intermountain Healthcare, will be conducted live on June 17 and 18, from 6-7 p.m. PT. The video webinars will provide insight and direction to help Nevada youth leagues deliver fun and positive experiences when football responsibly returns to play.

Topics will cover youth coach instruction on Practice Planning (Wed., June 17; click here to register) and Teaching Technique and Scheme (Thurs., June 18; click to register). Presentations will be led by USA Football master trainers with nearly four decades of combined coaching experience on the high school level.

Accompanying the Xs and Os, Dr. Darren Campbell, FAAFP, of Intermountain Healthcare, will inform youth coaches of injury and concussion prevention and treatment during both webinars.

Developed by the Raiders' Youth Football Department, each webinar welcomes up to 500 registrants and is free of cost. Unlimited webinar replays will be available at Raiders.com.

This activity marks the second time this year that the Raiders have facilitated virtual sessions for youth coaches after recently hosting a Virtual Clinic featuring Raiders Alumni for members of the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association. Last year, the Raiders hosted live events to facilitate Heads-Up Tackling certification by USA Football for youth coaches in both Southern Nevada and Washoe County, In 2018, the Silver and Black also hosted the USA Football High School and Youth Heads Up Tackling Certification event for Nevada coaches.

Also, in partnership with the Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare is underwriting USA Football Youth Coach Certification for more than 600 coaches statewide through a $10,000 commitment to Nevada families. Accredited by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence, USA Football’s Youth Coach Certification prepares men and women to teach and mentor young athletes through the fun and fitness of America's favorite sport.