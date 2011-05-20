Raiders Visit Children's Hospital

Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask, the Raiders coaching staff, and the Raiderettes, chat about football with Children's Hospital patient, Alcee. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Raiders coaches were proud to represent the Silver and Black at the local children's hospital. "Any professional sports franchise is the face of the community and certainly the Raiders are the face of the Oakland community so to represent the Oakland Raiders as a group and to represent each other individually is real special," said Coach Saunders.

"It means a lot because we have a Commitment to Excellence and we try to reach out and try to be proactive in the community and be effective in the community," said Coach Henry. "This is one of the things we like to do in the community. Any time we get a chance to do something, we get out here and do as much as possible."

The Raiders Commitment to Community revolves around giving back to the people of Oakland and the Bay Area, especially the youth. "It means that we care," said Coach Jackson. "We're willing to take our time away from what we all love and do, our passion, which is building this organization to be the best we can build it and go into the community, in a hospital setting, and see people who are a little less fortunate right now. It means we're willing to spend the time doing things that people don't think that we truly enjoy doing, which is making a difference in this community."

While the Raiders were able to put smiles on the faces of the kids, the kids were able to return the favor. "It was such a wonderful experience," said veteran Raiderette Tiphanie. "We met so many great kids that really touched our hearts and so many Raider fans here that are in our hospital still supporting the Raiders in our community. We're so honored and blessed to be here today."

"It was really a pleasure to meet the children and the families," said Coach Henry. "Just to give back and be out in the community is something that we like to do."

Coach Saunders was so moved by his time with the patients, he immediately planned his next visit. "It was terrific. They're just such wonderful kids," said Coach Saunders. "It was so much fun that I'm coming back tomorrow to visit. It's always so special, especially when you have children of your own, and you see kids who've fallen on unfortunate times, it's heart wrenching, but it's also really nice to know that maybe you took an opportunity to make a day a little happier for somebody who otherwise wouldn't have had visitors."

Coach Jackson was moved by his time at the hospital. "It's always special and always heart warming for me to see young kids who obviously are in the fight for their lives," said Coach Jackson. "To be able to go there with some people from our organization and just let them know that we care, that they're just as important as anyone in our organization or anywhere, is thrilling for me."