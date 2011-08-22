Raiders Visit Veterans

Aug 22, 2011 at 01:08 AM
082111-vets-story.jpg

Rookie C Stefen Wisniewski poses for a photo wth a resident of the veteran's home. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

**LAUNCH THE PHOTO GALLERY**

The Oakland Raiders visited the Veterans Home of California, Yountville, Sunday afternoon. Thirteen players – CBs Chimdi Chekwa and DeMarcus Van Dyke, offensive linemen Alan Pelc, Stefen Wisniewski, Roy Schuening, Alex Parsons, Seth Wand, and Lou Eliades, WR Damola Adeniji, LB Darryl Blackstock, TE Kevin Brock, FB Bryson Kelly, and DE Mason Brodine – spent time talking with the veterans, posing for photos, and signing autographs.

"It was awesome," said OL Alan Pelc, a rookie out of North Carolina. "It was a great experience. It was a great time seeing people who have served our country. It was a great time. They live in a great place in a beautiful city."

Pelc relished the opportunity to listen to veterans' stories. "I talked with a gentleman who processed the original photo of Iwo Jima, the flag raising, and there were some other cool stories - guys who flew after Pearl Harbor, some of the ways they got enlisted. It was some of the coolest stories I've ever heard," said Pelc.

The veterans enjoyed the visit as much as the players did. "I love it. It's just so enjoyable," said Cecilia Royall, a resident of the home. "It really has been for my husband who is a Raiders fan and for all the home members that I live with."

Cecilia's husband, Prince Royall, who served three years in the military and eight in the National Guard, enjoyed the time he spent with many of the Raiders. "It's great," said Prince Royall. "It's good to meet them personally. It makes the game better to watch now. We talked about our military life and their football life."

The players were able to pass off some of their youthful energy to the residents. "It's been great. I love talking to them," said Carl Lanum, a veteran's home resident. "They're full of energy – something we miss around here. A lot of younger people, a lot of energy, and a full career ahead of them…it's been fun just to listen and talk to them."

Lanum finally found a football team he wants to root for. "I'm a Raider fan now," said Lanum. "I've never been anything; I never really had a special team. I'm almost 60 years old and I've never had a special team, [until now]."

Van Dyke and Chekwa were happy to be able to spend time with the veterans. "It was real humbling to see all of the veterans," said Van Dyke. "They were ecstatic. There were a bunch of smiles I saw today."

"It was a good time," said Chekwa. "I just wanted to talk to them about what they did, where they served and just talk, laugh a little bit, and have fun. They were really appreciative and they blessed me too so it was fun."

Many of the veterans look forward to watching the upcoming Raiders games, picking out the players they had the chance to meet. "It's been wonderful," said resident Doug Hanson. "Never expected it at all…such nice young men. We'll be watching for them now. It was a really nice thing for them to do."

The 13 Raiders boarded the bus back to their Napa Valley Training Complex after their visit. They now turn their attention to preparation for their preseason match up with the New Orleans Saints Sunday, August 28.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

The Silver and Black took a trip to Nellis Air Force Base last week to share the holiday spirit with troops and their families. 
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

The Raiders, NFL Green and more partners gathered at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex to plant 58 trees ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 

Latest Content

video

Best sideline sounds from Raiders' Week 18 win vs. Broncos: 'Let's go eat!'

Jan 09, 2024

Go behind the bench and on the sidelines for the best sights and sounds from the Raiders' Week 18 victory against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Future Opponents: 2024

Jan 09, 2024

Preview the Raiders' 2024 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.
audio

Decisiones claves vienen para los Raiders tras cerrar temporada ganando | RPN

Jan 09, 2024

Los Malosos culminaron su campaña 2023 venciendo por octava ocasión consecutiva a los Broncos. Ahora vienen momentos importantes para la franquicia al tener que tomar la decisión de quienes serán el entrenador en jefe y gerente general del equipo de cara al 2024.
news

Raiders' 2023 season stat leaders

Jan 09, 2024

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2023 season.
video

Jack Jones' pick-sixes | Thrilling Moments

Jan 09, 2024

Take a look back at cornerback Jack Jones' pick-sixes against the Chargers and the Chiefs during the 2023 season.
gallery

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Broncos

Jan 09, 2024

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 35 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Broncos

Jan 09, 2024

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 18 Rookie of the Week 

Jan 09, 2024

This is the third time this season the QB has been nominated for the award.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 09, 2024

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Highlights: Josh Jacobs' top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 09, 2024

Watch running back Josh Jacobs' top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Antonio Pierce looks back at what he's learned over interim tenure

Jan 08, 2024

Pierce ends the 2023 season with a 5-4 record as interim head coach, including a victory over a divisional opponent in Week 18.
audio

Raiders finish with a sweep, plus looking ahead to the offseason | Raiders Roundtable

Jan 08, 2024

JT The Brick, Eddie Paskal and Bucky Brooks recap the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos and look ahead to the 2024 offseason on Raiders Roundtable.
View All
Advertising