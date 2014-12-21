Raiders vs. Bills Quick Hits

The Raiders defeated the Buffalo Bills 26-24 at O.co Coliseum Sunday, winning their third straight home game, all against opponents with winning records. That marks the longest home-winning streak since October-November 2010 when the Raiders defeated San Diego (10/10), Seattle (10/31) and Kansas City (11/7) in three straight contests.
The Raiders finish the home portion of their season with a 3-5 home record and a 3-4 mark at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders have won at least three games in Oakland in each of the last five seasons.
The win gives the Raiders the edge in the all-time series at 20-19, including the postseason (Raiders lead 20-17 in regular-season series). The victory also marks the Raiders' eighth consecutive victory over the Bills in games played in Oakland, with the Raiders' last loss against the Bills in Oakland coming on Nov. 24, 1966.
The victory also snaps a seven-game losing streak against AFC East opponents, with the team's last victory coming on Sept. 25, 2011 vs. NYJ, 34-24.
The Raiders allowed only 13 yards rushing in the game, tying the third-best performance in franchise history (10/22/72 vs. Den.). It marks the best game against the run since the Raiders allowed 10 yards vs. Kansas City on 12/16/12.
The Raiders defense allowed the Bills just five rushing yards in the first half, tying the 11th-fewest rushing yards allowed in a single half in franchise history.
The Raiders forced five consecutive three-and-outs in the first half.
The Raiders took a lead into halftime for just the second time this season (11/20 vs. KC), improving to 2-0 on the season when leading at the half.
Individual Notes: Offense
QB Derek Carr eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the 13th NFL rookie and the eighth different Raider (15th occurrence) to accomplish the feat in a single season. The last rookie to do so was Geno Smith in 2013, and the last Raider was Carson Palmer in 2012.
Carr tossed his 20th career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, becoming the eighth rookie since 1950 with at least 20 passing TDs in their rookie season and the first since Russell Wilson/Andrew Luck/Robert Griffin III in 2012.
With Carr's 17 completions, he moves ahead of Peyton Manning (326) with 330 completions, third most by an NFL rookie. He now trails Andrew Luck (339) and Sam Bradford (354) for the most completions by a rookie.
Today marks the sixth time Carr has attempted at least 30 passes without throwing an interception, tying him (w/ Andy Dalton) for the most games by a rookie since 1960.
Carr has thrown the fewest interceptions (11) of any rookie in NFL history with at least 500 attempts, and the second fewest by a rookie with at least 400 attempts (Mike Glennon – nine in 2013).
Carr tossed his third and fourth 50-plus-yard passes of the season, one to WR Kenbrell Thompkins (50 yards) in the first quarter and another to WR Andre Holmes (51) in the fourth.
RB Latavius Murray was explosive on the ground for the Raiders, breaking off three runs of 10-plus yards in the contest. Murray finished with 23 rushes for 86 yards.
Murray also posted a career-high 22 yards receiving on three catches.
WR James Jones caught his 43rd career touchdown pass and his sixth of the season on a 3-yard strike in the back of the end zone. Jones (23) is now tied with Calvin Johnson and Antonio Gates for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns since 2012.
WR Kenbrell Thompkins caught a 50-yard strike from Carr in the first quarter, the longest reception of his NFL career, to put the Raiders inside the red zone for the first time in the game. He finished the game with five receptions for 90 yards.
WR Andre Holmes made a key 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to keep the Raiders' game-clinching drive alive. He finished with three receptions for 73 yards (24.3 avg.).
WR Jamize Olawale caught his first career touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter.
Individual Notes: Defense
S Charles Woodson picked off Kyle Orton in the first quarter for his 60th career interception and his 22nd as a Raider, tying him with Warren Powers for 10th on the franchise list. He is just one of 11 players in NFL history with 60 career interceptions.
Woodson now has at least four interceptions in eight seasons, tied for the most among active players (DeAngelo Hall) and tied for ninth most in NFL history.
LB Khalil Mack recorded the fourth sack of his NFL career, dropping Orton for a 10-yard loss and forcing a Bills punt on their first possession of the second half. Mack is tied for fifth among 2014 NFL rookies and is tied for 10th all-time among Raider rookies (Tommy Kelly, 2004 and Matt Shaughnessy, 2009) with four sacks.
Mack tackled Fred Jackson for no gain on a rush up the middle in the first quarter, and later combined with LB Miles Burris to stop C.J. Spiller for a 3-yard loss in the first period to force a third-and-13 for Buffalo.
Twice in the second quarter, Mack rushed off the edge to affect the throwing arm of Orton and force Bills punts.
DE Justin Tuck was active in the Bills' backfield in the game, dropping Spiller for a 4-yard loss in the fourth quarter.
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong broke up a pass to the left flat on a third-and-1 attempt in the fourth quarter, marking his first career pass defensed and a Bills punt.
DL Antonio Smith broke through the line of scrimmage to quickly stop Spiller for a 5-yard loss in the first quarter.
DE Justin Tuck recorded his fourth sack of the season when he took down Kyle Orton for a loss of 11 yards late in the fourth quarter.
S Brandian Ross picked off Kyle Orton late in the fourth quarter for his second interception of the season for the Silver and Black. He also added four tackles in the win.
LB Miles Burris led the team in tackles with 13, according to press box stats.
Individual Notes: Special Teams
K Sebastian Janikowski was 4-of-5 on field goals in the game, connecting from 45-, 36-, 38- and 49-yards out. Janikowski now ranks 13th in NFL history with 364 made field goals in his career.
Janikowski is now 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) on the season.
P Marquette King punted six times in the game to set the franchise record for most punts in a season, passing Leo Araguz (98 in 1998). King averaged 44.2 yards per punt in the game.
King also became just the 36th player in NFL history to record 100 punts in a season. Of all 36 punters on that list, King is one of just three players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with three-or-fewer touchbacks (Kyle Larson, 100-3 in 2008; Andy Lee, 107-3 in 2005).