Raiders vs. Bills Quick Hits

Woodson now has at least four interceptions in eight seasons, tied for the most among active players (DeAngelo Hall) and tied for ninth most in NFL history.

LB Khalil Mack recorded the fourth sack of his NFL career, dropping Orton for a 10-yard loss and forcing a Bills punt on their first possession of the second half. Mack is tied for fifth among 2014 NFL rookies and is tied for 10th all-time among Raider rookies (Tommy Kelly, 2004 and Matt Shaughnessy, 2009) with four sacks.

Mack tackled Fred Jackson for no gain on a rush up the middle in the first quarter, and later combined with LB Miles Burris to stop C.J. Spiller for a 3-yard loss in the first period to force a third-and-13 for Buffalo.

Twice in the second quarter, Mack rushed off the edge to affect the throwing arm of Orton and force Bills punts.

DE Justin Tuck was active in the Bills' backfield in the game, dropping Spiller for a 4-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong broke up a pass to the left flat on a third-and-1 attempt in the fourth quarter, marking his first career pass defensed and a Bills punt.

DL Antonio Smith broke through the line of scrimmage to quickly stop Spiller for a 5-yard loss in the first quarter.

DE Justin Tuck recorded his fourth sack of the season when he took down Kyle Orton for a loss of 11 yards late in the fourth quarter.

S Brandian Ross picked off Kyle Orton late in the fourth quarter for his second interception of the season for the Silver and Black. He also added four tackles in the win.

LB Miles Burris led the team in tackles with 13, according to press box stats.





Individual Notes: Special Teams

K Sebastian Janikowski was 4-of-5 on field goals in the game, connecting from 45-, 36-, 38- and 49-yards out. Janikowski now ranks 13th in NFL history with 364 made field goals in his career.

Janikowski is now 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) on the season.

P Marquette King punted six times in the game to set the franchise record for most punts in a season, passing Leo Araguz (98 in 1998). King averaged 44.2 yards per punt in the game.