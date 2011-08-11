Raiders vs Cardinals Game Summary

Raiders QB Jason Campbell sets to throw in the 2011 preseason opener against Arizona. AP Photo.



The Oakland Raiders fell to the Arizona Cardinals 24-18 in the 2011 Preseason opener at O.co Coliseum in Oakland. K Sebastian Janikowski's 57-yard field goal gave the Raiders a late lead, but Arizona rallied for the win.

QB Jason Campbell said, "It's fun to have an opportunity to come out even though it's a quick turnaround from training camp. It's good to go against another team instead of going against ourselves every day. We'll figure out the things we've got to continue to work on, the things we've got to continue to improve, that's what the preseason is for."

T Jared Veldheer added, "It feels great to be back out here. It felt like we were away from football way too long and it feels great to be finally back and great to be out here, first preseason game. Don't know what else to say, feels great being out there and I'm excited about the 2011 Raiders, that's for sure, we've got something special going."

FB Marcel Reece said, "Just being out here with our brothers and getting down like we're supposed to get down against another color, ain't no feeling in the world man; this is our second family away from our family and it's fun out here."

DT Richard Seymour said, "Well you know I definitely feel a bit rusty but that is what the preseason is all about; getting your reps and getting your timing down for the regular season. We still have a ways to go but I felt it was a pretty good start for us."

The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. After allowing one first down, the Raiders defense forced a P Ben Graham punt. WR Nick Miller returned the punt to the Raiders 31 where the Silver and Black took over with Jason Campbell at quarterback.

The Raiders struck first with a 39-yard K Sebastian Janikowski field goal to give the home team a 3-0 lead with 10:31 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals answered with a drive of their own but the Raiders defense came up with a goal line stand as S Hiram Eugene stuffed the running play on 4th and goal at the 1-yard line. The Silver and Black took over on downs.

The Raiders were unable to capitalize and the two teams traded punts. The Raiders increased their lead to 6-0 when Janikowski capped a QB Kyle Boller-led 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 25-yard field goal with 6:37 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Cardinals grabbed the lead when QB John Skelton found WR Stephen Williams for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and Arizona led 7-6 with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Miller returned to ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 27. The Raiders were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Cardinals took a 7-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

K Jay Feely extended the Cardinals lead to 10-6 with a 38-yard field goal with 11:20 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Raiders answered with a QB Trent Edwards-led 11-play, 69-yard drive that Janikowski finished with a 22-yard field goal that cut the Cardinals lead to 10-9 with 6:08 left in the 3rd quarter.

The teams traded punts and the Raiders recovered a fumble on a punt return at the Cardinals 18. On the next play, Edwards hit rookie TE David Ausberry for the score. The Raiders failed to convert on a two-point conversion, but took a 15-10 lead with 2:49 left in the 3rd quarter.

QB Richard Bartel answered with an 8-yard TD pass to TE Rob Housler. The PAT was good and the Cards led 17-15 with 44 ticks left in the 3rd quarter.

The teams traded punts. Janikowski's 57-yard FG capped a 13-play, 51-yard drive and gave the Raiders and 18-17 lead with 2:32 to play.

The Raiders lead was short-lived as QB Max Hall connected on a 29-yard TD pass to WR Isaiah Williams. The PAT was good and Arizona led 24-18 with 39 seconds left to play. The Raiders were unable to answer and Arizona ran out the clock with a kneel down on the last play of the game.

The Raiders return to their Napa Valley Training Complex as Training Camp 2011 continues. The Raiders travel across the Bay Bridge Saturday, August 20, to face the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 Preseason Week 2 action.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

Raiders: K Sebastian Janikowski 39-yard FG, Raiders lead 3-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Raiders: 25-yard field goal by K Sebastian Janikowski, 10 plays, 59 yards, 6:37 left 1st quarter.

Cardinals: QB John Skelton to WR Stephen Williams, PAT is good, Arizona leads 7-6 with 25 second left 2nd quarter.

3rd Quarter

Cardinals: K Jay Feely 38-yard FG, Cardinals lead 10-6 with 11:20 left 3rd quarter.

Raiders: K Sebastian Janikowski 22-yard FG is good, 11 plays, 69 yards, Cards lead 10-9 with 6:08 left 3rd quarter.

Raiders: QB Trent Edwards 18-yard TD pass to TE David Ausberry - two-point conversion failed, Raiders lead 15-10 with 2:49 to go 3rd quarter.

Cardinals: QB Richard Bartel 8-yard TD pass to TE Rob Housler. PAT is good, Cards lead 17-15 with 44 seconds left 3rd quarter.

4th Quarter

Raiders: Janikowski 57-yard FG gives the Raiders the lead 18-17 with 2:32 to play