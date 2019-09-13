Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch the AFC West matchup

The Oakland Raiders are 1-0 and they'll try to move to 2-0 this Sunday against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday Night Football, the Silver and Black defeated the Denver Broncos 24-16, but it wasn't as close as the scoreboard indicates. From start to finish the Raiders maintained their lead and all three phases of the game were dominant.

The Chiefs high-flying offense presents a difficult challenge, and pulling out the win won't be easy, but the Raiders are eager to compete; here's how to watch the action.

Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sunday, September 15

1:05 p.m. PDT

Brand new for 2019, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

ONLINE (IN-MARKET):

Watch live local Raiders games and primetime NFL games on Yahoo Sports app or the official Raiders mobile app, free on your phone or tablet. Raiders games will also be streamed on raiders.com (mobile devices with location services on) and via the official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. Please make sure to download the most recent version of our mobile app. To find the streams, visit the homepage of raiders.com on a mobile device each week or here is a direct link for Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans can also listen live in-market with the official Raiders mobile app or with this direct link that will be the same all season.

ONLINE (OUT-OF-MARKET):

Watch live with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial.