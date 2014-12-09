Raiders vs Chiefs Through the Decades

1960s

The Raiders-Chiefs match-up, which began in 1960 in the AFL, sparked a rivalry that is ever-present to this day. The Silver and Black dominated the 1967 season going 13-1, including two big wins against Kansas City, as the rivalry reached a boiling point that has never stopped simmering. On December 22, 1968, in a playoff game that would decide who would advance to meet the New York Jets in the AFL Championship Game, the Raiders and Chiefs squared off in Oakland with identical 12-2 records. Oakland's home crowd bore witness to the Daryle Lamonica and Fred Biletnikoff show as the pair connected on three touchdown passes of 24, 44, and 54 yards. The Raiders outgained the Chiefs by 142 yards and ran away with a 41-6 victory. The 1969 regular season-finale between the two resulted in a Raider victory, 10-6, giving the Silver and Black a record-tying third straight AFL Western Division title.

1970s

As the Raiders entered the decade of the 1970s, the enmity between the Raiders and Chiefs was taken to the next level. In the first year of the AFL-NFL merger, the Silver and Black swept the Chiefs in both meetings en route to becoming the first AFC club to ever capture four consecutive Western Division crowns with a Week 13 win of 20-6. The 1974 season the Silver and Black continued their dominance by taking both match-ups against the Chiefs with scores of 27-7, and 7-6 on their way to another AFC West Division title.

On October 3, 1977, one of the greatest matchups of the Raiders-Chiefs series occurred under the lights of Monday Night Football. As the Chiefs led heading into halftime the Raiders charged into the third quarter scoring 21 unanswered points to remain undefeated through the remainder of the regular season, vaulting into the postseason. The offensive showcase featured Raiders Mark van Eeghen and Clarence Davis exceeding the 100-yard rushing mark left the Silver and Black victorious in the end. The Raiders continued their decade-long dominance by once again sweeping the Chiefs during the 1978 season in convincing fashion, 28-6 and 20-10 to wrap up a 14th consecutive winning season.

1980s