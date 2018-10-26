Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch the Silver and Black in Week 8

A week without Raiders football doesn't feel right.

Sunday's should be spent tailgating, or getting your favorite foods and beverages ready for an afternoon filled with the Silver and Black, and fortunately all that will resume this weekend when the Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. It's a new week, and a new mindset; let's make sure we start Week 8 on the right foot.

Here's how to follow along with the game:

Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sunday, October 28

1:05 p.m. PDT

Broadcast Information

Television:

CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Color analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Amanda Balionis

Radio:

Raiders Radio Network

Flagship: KCBS 740-AM/106.9-FM Listen Live Here

Play-by-play: Brent Musburger

Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Sideline: Chris Townsend

Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Listen live out-of-market with TuneIn Premium.

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

If you're an in-market fan, you can watch the Raiders this Sunday on your phone! New in 2018, live local and primetime games are available in the NFL App for all fans on their phones and tablets, regardless of their mobile provider. You can download the NFL app to watch the Raiders live when they're on-the-go.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from the game, follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Sunday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!