Raiders vs. Packers: How to watch or listen to the Silver and Black's final home preseason game 

The Oakland Raiders will hold their final home game of the preseason Friday night when they play host to the Green Bay Packers. It'll be Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson's first time facing his former team, since signing with the Silver and Black this offseason, and he'll get some quality playing time. Wednesday, Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media the starters would play into the second quarter, which means we'll get a better look at Derek Carr's chemistry with his receivers, and how the rookie defensive linemen are progressing.
Without further ado, here's how to watch or listen to the game:
Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Friday, August 24
7:30 p.m. PT
Broadcast Information
Television:
KTVU-2/KICU-36 (Bay Area)
KVVU (Las Vegas)
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color analyst: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
Sideline: John Tournour "JT The Brick"
Radio:
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KCBS 740-AM Listen Live Here
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico
Online
Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.
Game Feed
In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from a multitude of media outlets, with some mixed in commentary follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com. From polls, photos, and highlights, the Game Feed provides a different look at the overall game experience, so don't miss out.
NFL Game Pass
Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.
International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!
NFL Game Pass provides ON DEMAND replays of all 256 Regular Season Games, Playoff Games and Super Bowl, On-Demand, in HD in the United States.