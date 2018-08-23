Raiders vs. Packers: How to watch or listen to the Silver and Black's final home preseason game 

The Oakland Raiders will hold their final home game of the preseason Friday night when they play host to the Green Bay Packers. It'll be Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson's first time facing his former team, since signing with the Silver and Black this offseason, and he'll get some quality playing time. Wednesday, Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media the starters would play into the second quarter, which means we'll get a better look at Derek Carr's chemistry with his receivers, and how the rookie defensive linemen are progressing.

Without further ado, here's how to watch or listen to the game:

Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Friday, August 24

7:30 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information

Television:

KTVU-2/KICU-36 (Bay Area)

KVVU (Las Vegas)

Play-by-play: Beth Mowins

Color analyst: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon

Sideline: John Tournour "JT The Brick"

Radio:

Raiders Radio Network

Flagship: KCBS 740-AM Listen Live Here

Play-by-play: Brent Musburger

Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Sideline: Chris Townsend

Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from a multitude of media outlets, with some mixed in commentary follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com. From polls, photos, and highlights, the Game Feed provides a different look at the overall game experience, so don't miss out.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!