Raiders Wrap Up Season and Chiefs



RB Michael Bush (29) blasts his way up the middle and scores a touchdown on a 26-yard run during the Raiders 31-10 win at Kansas City in the 2010 regular season finale. Photo by Tony Gonzales/Raiders.com.





RB Michael Bush carried the ball 25 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, the Raiders defense sacked the quarterback seven times and The Oakland Raiders dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-10 in the 2010 regular season finale at Arrowhead Stadium.

Game time temperature was 31 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of 20. The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the second half. Kansas City elected to receive the opening kickoff. Rookie WR Dexter McCluster fielded K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff on a hop at the Chiefs and returned it to the Kansas City 26. The Chiefs drive stalled at the Raiders 48 and the Silver and Black took the field at their 15 after a WR Nick Miller fair catch of a P Dustin Colquitt punt.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey fumbled on a reverse on the first play from scrimmage for the Raiders and LB Derrick Johnson recovered at the Oakland 17. The Raiders forced a 30-yard K Ryan Succop field goal attempt which was good and gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first quarter.

Rookie WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards to the Raiders 23. The Chiefs held the Raiders to a three and out. Rookie CB Javier Arenas returned Pro Bowl P Shane Lechler's 52-yard punt to the Kansas City 24. After allowing one first down, the Raiders forced a punt. Colquitt's kick was downed at the Raiders 13.

QB Jason Campbell was injured on the Raiders previous possession and Kyle Boller entered the game at quarterback. The Raiders were unable to mount a d rive and Lechler punted the ball back to the Chiefs who took over at their 27 after the boot.

The Chiefs next drive fizzled at the Kansas City 41. Nick Miller returned the Colquitt punt to the Raiders 21. A penalty on the Raiders backed them up to the Oakland 9. Campbell returned to the game at quarterback and led the Raiders on a 14-play, 91-yard drive which he capped off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open WR Chaz Schilens in the end zone. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-3 lead with 8:33 left in the second quarter.

The Chiefs returned the ensuing kickoff to their 29. A LB Kamerion Wimbley sack brought the Chiefs next drive to an end and the Silver and Black took over at their 35 after Colquitt's punt and a short return. The Chiefs held the Raiders to a three and out and took over after Lechler's punt was downed at the Kansas City 32.

The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing an intentional grounding penalty and sacking Cassel on 3rd and long. The Silver and Black took over at their 25 after the punt. Janikowski capped a 13-play, 54-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 10-3 lead with seven seconds left in the second quarter.

Jackie Battle recovered Janikowski pooch kick and Kansas City took over at their own 38. A RB Jamaal Charles run brought the half to a close and the Raiders took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Raiders drove inside the Chiefs 40 but elected to go for it on 4th and 4 and came up a yard short. The Chiefs took over on downs at their 36. A 47-yard Charles run set up his own 5-yard TD run. The extra point was good and the Chiefs tied the game at 10-10 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.

RB Rock Cartwright returned the ensuing kickoff 14 yards to the Raiders 25. RB Michael Bush capped a 75-yard march with a 26-yard touchdown blast. The extra point was good and the Raiders took a 17-10 lead with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs took the field after making a fair catch at their 28 on Janikowski's pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff. The Chiefs drove past midfield but the Raiders forced a punt which went out of bounds. A penalty on the Raiders backed them up to their 20. The Raiders drive to the 50 but were forced to punt. Lechler's 47-yard kick bounced out of bounds at the Chiefs 3.

A few plays later, FS Michael Huff picked off a Cassel pass and returned it 17 yards to the Chiefs 10. Ford scored on a 10-yard run on a reverse. Janikowski's extra point was good and Raiders led 24-10 with 11:07 left in the fourth.

McCluster returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards to the 29. Several plays later, CB Stanford Routt intercepted a pass on 3rd and a mile and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown. The extra point put the Raiders up 31-10 with 9:11 left to play.

The Chiefs drove to the Raiders 20 but failed to convert on 4th down and the Raiders took over on downs with 6:13 left to play. The Raiders went three and out and Lechler came on to punt it away. Arenas returned the punt to the Kansas City 31. The Chiefs drove into Raiders territory but eventually turned it over on downs with 1:18 left to play.

The Raiders ran out the clock and secured the victory. The Raiders finish the 2010 campaign with an 8-8 record and a sweep of the AFC West, the first time the Raiders have accomplished this feat since 1976.

Raiders 2011 Opponents

Home: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, New England, NY Jets, Detroit, Chicago and an AFC North team to be determined.