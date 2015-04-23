Raiders Wrap Veteran Mini-Camp

Jack Del Rio returned to the field as a head coach for the first time since 2011 as he led the Oakland Raiders through their first on-field work of the 2015 campaign with a three-day mini-camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility. Coach Del Rio and his staff coached the team through three days of what he described as "Raider practice."
"We're just getting started, it's a good productive start to the offseason," Coach Del Rio said. "I'm glad we had everybody here, that shows significant commitment from the guys, this is a voluntary time of year and they're volunteering to be good. They're volunteering to commit to the work that needs to be done."
After two weeks of intensive work in the strength and conditioning program, this was the first opportunity for Coach Del Rio and his staff to work with the players on the field. He spelled out the expectations for the team.
Photos from the third day of the Raiders voluntary veteran mini-camp.
"I expect us to come to work every day and give everything wehave to our number one goal which is to win our division," Coach Del Rio said. "Everything we're doing when we come to work every day is to work with a purpose. It's to go after each and every day, and to not ever get in a position where you're just punching a clock. We're in a stage of creating habits we're going to play with this year. It's imperative we create those winning habits by daily repetition."
This is also the first opportunity for Coach Del Rio and the coaching staff to work together on the field. Coach Del Rio says he is very pleased with the staff.
"I've got a really good staff, a lot of energy, a lot of good teaching," Coach Del Rios said. "It's a good beginning for us building relationships with the players. Everything we touch we want to be better."
Coach Del Rio is excited about his opportunity as head coach of the Raiders.
"It feels great. It's certainly an honor to be in this position," Coach Del Rio said. "In particular for this organization, I've always been a fan of the Raiders."
NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS FROM THURSDAY'S PRACTICE
- RB Taiwan Jones, LB Sio Moore, WR Brice Butler, TE Nick Kasa, LB Miles Burris and DT Dan Williams did not participate.
- QB Christian Ponder seemed to be developing some chemistry with WR Kenbrell Thompkins. Late in the final practice, Thompkins made a nice leaping grab on a laser from Ponder for what would have been a touchdown.
- WR Michael Crabtree shared a lighter moment and a laugh with Hall of Famer Willie Brown between drills.
- P Marquette King looks to be in mid-season form as he boomed punt after punt.
- The Raiders are playing music throughout practice. This is something Coach Del Rio said that the team will be doing regularly.
- The final practice ended with a spirited session with a lot of chatter from the players. The defense whooped it up in the post-practice team huddle.