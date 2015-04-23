Raiders Wrap Veteran Mini-Camp

Jack Del Rio returned to the field as a head coach for the first time since 2011 as he led the Oakland Raiders through their first on-field work of the 2015 campaign with a three-day mini-camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility. Coach Del Rio and his staff coached the team through three days of what he described as "Raider practice."

"We're just getting started, it's a good productive start to the offseason," Coach Del Rio said. "I'm glad we had everybody here, that shows significant commitment from the guys, this is a voluntary time of year and they're volunteering to be good. They're volunteering to commit to the work that needs to be done."

After two weeks of intensive work in the strength and conditioning program, this was the first opportunity for Coach Del Rio and his staff to work with the players on the field. He spelled out the expectations for the team.

"I expect us to come to work every day and give everything we have to our number one goal which is to win our division,"