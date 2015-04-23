Raiders Wrap Veteran Mini-Camp

Apr 23, 2015 at 07:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

042315-del-rio-quote.jpg

Jack Del Rio returned to the field as a head coach for the first time since 2011 as he led the Oakland Raiders through their first on-field work of the 2015 campaign with a three-day mini-camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility. Coach Del Rio and his staff coached the team through three days of what he described as "Raider practice."

"We're just getting started, it's a good productive start to the offseason," Coach Del Rio said. "I'm glad we had everybody here, that shows significant commitment from the guys, this is a voluntary time of year and they're volunteering to be good. They're volunteering to commit to the work that needs to be done."

After two weeks of intensive work in the strength and conditioning program, this was the first opportunity for Coach Del Rio and his staff to work with the players on the field. He spelled out the expectations for the team.

"I expect us to come to work every day and give everything we have to our number one goal which is to win our division," 

- Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3

Photos from the third day of the Raiders voluntary veteran mini-camp.

D.J. Hayden
1 / 52

D.J. Hayden

Tony Gonzales
Austin Howard
2 / 52

Austin Howard

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
3 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Justin Jackson
4 / 52

Justin Jackson

Tony Gonzales
Bojay Filimoeatu
5 / 52

Bojay Filimoeatu

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
6 / 52
Tony Gonzales
D.J. Hayden
7 / 52

D.J. Hayden

Tony Gonzales
Rod Streater
8 / 52

Rod Streater

Tony Gonzales
Christian Ponder
9 / 52

Christian Ponder

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Del Rio and Khalil Mack
10 / 52

Head Coach Del Rio and Khalil Mack

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
11 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
TJ Carrie
12 / 52

TJ Carrie

Tony Gonzales
Jansen Watson
13 / 52

Jansen Watson

Tony Gonzales
Menelik Watson
14 / 52

Menelik Watson

Tony Gonzales
Dan Kistler
15 / 52

Dan Kistler

Tony Gonzales
Rodney Hudson
16 / 52

Rodney Hudson

Tony Gonzales
Kevin Boothe
17 / 52

Kevin Boothe

Tony Gonzales
Matt McGloin
18 / 52

Matt McGloin

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave
19 / 52

Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave

Tony Gonzales
Terrance Cobb
20 / 52

Terrance Cobb

Tony Gonzales
Marcel Reece
21 / 52

Marcel Reece

Tony Gonzales
Latavius Murray
22 / 52

Latavius Murray

Tony Gonzales
Trent Richardson
23 / 52

Trent Richardson

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr and Charles Woodson
24 / 52

Derek Carr and Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Marcel Reece
25 / 52

Marcel Reece

Tony Gonzales
Malcolm Smith
26 / 52

Malcolm Smith

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
27 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Offensive line coach Mike Tice
28 / 52

Offensive line coach Mike Tice

Tony Gonzales
Gabe Jackson
29 / 52

Gabe Jackson

Tony Gonzales
Lamar Mady
30 / 52

Lamar Mady

Tony Gonzales
Stacy McGee
31 / 52

Stacy McGee

Tony Gonzales
Malcolm Smith and Charles Woodson
32 / 52

Malcolm Smith and Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
33 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
Marquette King
34 / 52

Marquette King

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Del Rio
35 / 52

Head Coach Del Rio

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
36 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Michael Crabtree
37 / 52

Michael Crabtree

Tony Gonzales
Michael Crabtree
38 / 52

Michael Crabtree

Tony Gonzales
Derek Carr
39 / 52

Derek Carr

Tony Gonzales
Ray-Ray Armstrong
40 / 52

Ray-Ray Armstrong

Tony Gonzales
Christian Ponder
41 / 52

Christian Ponder

Tony Gonzales
James Jones
42 / 52

James Jones

Tony Gonzales
James Dockery
43 / 52

James Dockery

Tony Gonzales
Charles Woodson
44 / 52

Charles Woodson

Tony Gonzales
Steven Clark
45 / 52

Steven Clark

Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
46 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
47 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
48 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
49 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
50 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
51 / 52
Tony Gonzales
Veteran Mini-Camp Day 3
52 / 52
Greg Reuveni
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I expect us to come to work every day and give everything wehave to our number one goal which is to win our division," Coach Del Rio said. "Everything we're doing when we come to work every day is to work with a purpose.  It's to go after each and every day, and to not ever get in a position where you're just punching a clock. We're in a stage of creating habits we're going to play with this year. It's imperative we create those winning habits by daily repetition."

This is also the first opportunity for Coach Del Rio and the coaching staff to work together on the field. Coach Del Rio says he is very pleased with the staff.

"I've got a really good staff, a lot of energy, a lot of good teaching," Coach Del Rios said. "It's a good beginning for us building relationships with the players. Everything we touch we want to be better."

042315-del-rio1.jpg

Coach Del Rio is excited about his opportunity as head coach of the Raiders.

"It feels great. It's certainly an honor to be in this position," Coach Del Rio said. "In particular for this organization, I've always been a fan of the Raiders."

NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS FROM THURSDAY'S PRACTICE

  • RB Taiwan Jones, LB Sio Moore, WR Brice Butler, TE Nick Kasa, LB Miles Burris and DT Dan Williams did not participate.
  • QB Christian Ponder seemed to be developing some chemistry with WR Kenbrell Thompkins. Late in the final practice, Thompkins made a nice leaping grab on a laser from Ponder for what would have been a touchdown.
  • WR Michael Crabtree shared a lighter moment and a laugh with Hall of Famer Willie Brown between drills.
  • P Marquette King looks to be in mid-season form as he boomed punt after punt.
  • The Raiders are playing music throughout practice. This is something Coach Del Rio said that the team will be doing regularly.
  • The final practice ended with a spirited session with a lot of chatter from the players. The defense whooped it up in the post-practice team huddle.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising