Recapping Raiders 2023 Content Day

Jun 05, 2023 at 03:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

That's a wrap on the Silver and Black's 2023 Content Day.

Players participated in everything from posing for headshots and portraits to recording promotional videos and social content at different stations on the team's indoor practice field.

Additionally, GM Dave Ziegler joined a live podcast of Raiders Roundtable to talk all things OTAs, roster depth and more.

Check out all the behind-the-scenes content below.

Keep up with the Raiders' Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Raiders.com as minicamp gets underway this week.

