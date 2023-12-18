Reggie Kinlaw rekindles memories of being anchor for the Silver and Black

Though he was born and raised in the football hotbed of Miami, Kinlaw yearned to relocate so he attended college at Oklahoma, which had set up virtual residence in Southern Florida via annual appearances in the Orange Bowl. He returned home to play in three Orange Bowls, including a 14-6 win over Michigan in 1976 that helped give the Sooners the National Title, and was inducted into the bowl game's Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Raiders came calling, selecting Kinlaw in the 12th round — the 320th of 330 players chosen in the 1979 NFL Draft. Raiders personnel executive Ron Wolf — now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — had an affection for No. 62, this 230-pound college middle guard who kept jumping off the tape.

"The player I'm most proud of in all my years drafting with the Raiders, it was the 12th round pick, Reggie Kinlaw from the University of Oklahoma," Wolf recalled years later. "Reggie comes in and right away established himself as a starting nose tackle on defense and we're talking about a guy who physically was not supposed to be able to do that, 6-foot-1, 244 pounds, and he can lift this building, that's how strong he was, just a natural gifted football player.

"To this day I admire that young man. Of course, he's not a young man anymore but I really admire what he did and what he accomplished because the whole thing was against him, size, but he had the speed and the strength, the athleticism, and he's a remarkable football player. To me, the best guy I ever drafted for the Raiders."

Kinlaw relived that draft moment while expressing the supreme confidence usually reserved for first rounders. "My dad always said, 'You start something, you finish, OK?' Kinlaw recalled. "And size don't matter. It's what you got here, the heart. And that's what I banked on all my career.

"When I got to the Raiders and you see players like Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Dave Dalby, Cliff Branch, Raymond Chester, Dave Casper, Ted Hendricks, I can go on, and on, and on. When you play with those type of guys on the field, you got to step your game up and you got to bring your all. And that's what I tried to do. You throw out the 12th-round draft choice and you throw out the money, the 245 pounds, I'm a Raider. We play hard, we play to win. That's why I was here. To do that."

While in the NFL he was considered an undersized performer for his position group, such was not always the case during his sports career, according to a news report which offered an ironic twist regarding Kinlaw and girth. A Miami journalist chronicled how Kinlaw was a 182-pound eighth grader, which put him some 40 pounds over the limit to play Pop Warner football.

"The coach told me, 'All my linebackers weigh 145 pounds,'" Kinlaw shared with a reporter. "That was about two, three weeks before they started practicing. So, I went on a diet. When it got down to the first game of the season, I missed it by one pound. I lost something like 40 pounds. From that day on, I said whatever I do in football, I want to succeed."

After retiring from professional football, Kinlaw was involved in several business interests and spent time coaching at the prep level, tutoring the defensive line. He preceded the Raiders to Las Vegas, moving to Southern Nevada in 2014. Upon receiving NFL relocation approval in 2017, the Raiders immediately began immersing themselves in the community and Kinlaw was front and center, regularly representing the organization at civic functions as well as events and activities that impact the valley's youth and underserved public.

One week, we see Kinlaw distributing holiday meals while another, he is speaking to Clark County-area high school football players who are participating in a team-sponsored football camp, then at a PLAY-60 clinic. The next week, he is participating in Nevada Reading Week and engaging with veterans and assisting with food giveaways. His social calendar continues to include honoring local high school coaches with the Tom Flores Coach of the Week Award and interacting with children from local Boys and Girls Clubs during Raiders Junior Training Camps.

"The public gives to you, coming to games and supporting the team and it is important to give back," Kinlaw said. "That's very important to me and the Raiders organization."