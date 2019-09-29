Rich Gannon opens up about his unforeseen journey from the field to the broadcast booth

For all professional athletes, in the back of their minds they know Father Time will eventually catch up with them, and they'll be forced to retire; whether it's from injury or simply that the time has come, it's inevitable.

Some go on to live peaceful quite lives away from society, while others want to stay in the spotlight and enter the world of sports journalism.

For Raiders legend Rich Gannon, he never dreamt of becoming a sports broadcaster, but when the opportunity presented itself, he kept an open mind.

In 2004, Gannon retired because of a neck injury, finishing his 17-year career with 28,743 passing yards, 180 touchdowns, and a trip to the Super Bowl during his MVP season (2002). He had no plans formulated, no expectations of what post-retirement would be like, but his time in the NFL wasn't over — albeit if it was in a different capacity.

"Honestly, I had no idea," Gannon said when asked what he envisioned for himself after retirement. "I got done playing in 2004 because of the neck injury and I went home, and really had no intentions of being involved in broadcasting. Got a call from my agent and said, 'CBS wants you to come into New York and do an audition. Do you have an interest in doing it?' And I thought, I don't know. [My agent] said, 'You should probably do it.'"

Gannon said why not, and took the audition in New York; little did he know it would set him on his next long-term career path.

"I actually enjoyed the process," he said, recalling the early stages of his broadcast career. "My first year in '05 I called games and wasn't very good at it, but I knew I enjoyed the process. When I say the process, just the work that leads up to the game, you know? Watching film, studying, breaking down opponents — I shouldn't say opponents, but teams. Looking at their strengths, weakness, why they're struggling in different areas, and then you go out to practice and spend time with the coaching staff and the players. That to me was similar what I did as a player [in terms] of preparing for an NFL game."

Gannon entered the NFL in 1987, but he wasn't given his first true opportunity to start until 1990. The first half of Gannon's career wasn't his best, but he learned a lot from it, similar to his first experiences in the broadcast booth.

"I think the biggest thing was understanding television, understanding the pacing and the timing," he said. "My first game, my producer kept saying, 'Jump in, jump in!' But I was waiting and there were three or four seconds of dead air, and in the television business and you got to be quick and jump right in.

"So, we talked about letting it breathe a little bit, there's times for that, but there were too many awkward pauses and I learned that my very first game. I think you learn the mechanics, the telestrator, the talk-back-button in terms of the trucks, understanding where the cameras are, understanding how to ask for certain replays, just understanding the play-by-play and his jobs and responsibilities. There's a lot that goes into it during a game and it's not as easy people think, or more people would be doing it."

While the first half of his NFL career and his early days on the job weren't a cake walk, Gannon grew into an MVP. After stops in Minnesota, Washington, and Kansas City, Gannon was paired with Jon Gruden in 1999, and the two formed the makings of what would be a close relationship.

Gruden helped bring out some of the best football Gannon had ever played, but a lot of his production stemmed from countless hours of studying and preparation. When Gannon stepped on the field, he wanted to win, make no mistake about it. As he's grown as a broadcaster, he's carried that same work ethic with him, and it's helped establish him as a prominent commentator in the industry.

Take it from his CBS colleague of 10 years, Kevin Harlan.