Rich Gannon's Top 10 Performances

Mar 10, 2015 at 03:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Top Free Agent Signings of All Time

Check out these photos of the best free agent signings the Raiders have made in team history.

QB Rich Gannon
1 / 19

QB Rich Gannon

QB Rich Gannon
2 / 19

QB Rich Gannon

S Charles Woodson
3 / 19

S Charles Woodson

S Charles Woodson
4 / 19

S Charles Woodson

WR Jerry Rice
5 / 19

WR Jerry Rice

WR Jerry Rice
6 / 19

WR Jerry Rice

DB Rod Woodson
7 / 19

DB Rod Woodson

DB Rod Woodson
8 / 19

DB Rod Woodson

QB Jim Plunkett
9 / 19

QB Jim Plunkett

QB Jim Plunkett
10 / 19

QB Jim Plunkett

QB/K George Blanda
11 / 19

QB/K George Blanda

QB/K George Blanda
12 / 19

QB/K George Blanda

RB Tyrone Wheatley
13 / 19

RB Tyrone Wheatley

RB Tyrone Wheatley
14 / 19

RB Tyrone Wheatley

TE Todd Christensen
15 / 19

TE Todd Christensen

FB Zack Crockett
16 / 19

FB Zack Crockett

FB Zack Crockett
17 / 19

FB Zack Crockett

DE Derrick Burgess
18 / 19

DE Derrick Burgess

DE Derrick Burgess
19 / 19

DE Derrick Burgess

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Raiders.com voters recently selected QB Rich Gannon as the Silver and Black's best free agent signing since 1995. Here are his Top 10 performances.

1. 403 yards (09/15/2002) –Gannon set a career high in passing yards, completing 43 passes as the Raiders traveled to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers 30-17.

2. 382 yards (11/13/2000) –The Silver and Black fell to the division rival Denver Broncos 27-24, but Gannon excelled, throwing for 382 yards and one touchdown.

3. 381 yards (09/29/2002) –The Raiders made quick work of the Titans, besting Tennessee 52-25, with Gannon throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the effort.

4. 361 yards (10/20/2002) –The former Delaware Blue Hen threw for 361 yards and three scores, but it wasn't enough as the San Diego Chargers toppled the Silver and Black 27-21.

5. 357 yards (10/06/2002) –Gannon was unstoppable that Sunday in Buffalo, throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders traveled east and defeated the Bills 49-31.

6. 352 yards (10/24/1999) – In just his seventh game in Silver and Black, Gannon exploded at Network Associates Coliseum, throwing for 352 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders edged the New York Jets 24-23.

7. 352 yards (11/11/2002) –The Raiders traveled to Colorado and blew out the Broncos 34-10 as Gannon completed 34 of 38 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

8. 348 yards (09/28/2003) –Gannon threw for three touchdowns and 348 yards as the Raiders hosted the Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, beating San Diego 34-31.

9. 342 yards (12/02/2002) –The Silver and Black once again enjoyed an impressive performance by Gannon, who threw for 341 yards and one touchdown, as the Raiders beat the New York Jets 26-20.

10. 341 yards (09/09/2001) –The Raiders and Chiefs squared off at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Silver and Black coming out on top 27-24, in large part due to Gannon's 341 yards through the air.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising