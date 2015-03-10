Rich Gannon's Top 10 Performances

Raiders.com voters recently selected QB Rich Gannon as the Silver and Black's best free agent signing since 1995. Here are his Top 10 performances.

1. 403 yards (09/15/2002) –Gannon set a career high in passing yards, completing 43 passes as the Raiders traveled to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers 30-17.

2. 382 yards (11/13/2000) –The Silver and Black fell to the division rival Denver Broncos 27-24, but Gannon excelled, throwing for 382 yards and one touchdown.

3. 381 yards (09/29/2002) –The Raiders made quick work of the Titans, besting Tennessee 52-25, with Gannon throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the effort.

4. 361 yards (10/20/2002) –The former Delaware Blue Hen threw for 361 yards and three scores, but it wasn't enough as the San Diego Chargers toppled the Silver and Black 27-21.

5. 357 yards (10/06/2002) –Gannon was unstoppable that Sunday in Buffalo, throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders traveled east and defeated the Bills 49-31.

6. 352 yards (10/24/1999) – In just his seventh game in Silver and Black, Gannon exploded at Network Associates Coliseum, throwing for 352 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders edged the New York Jets 24-23.

7. 352 yards (11/11/2002) –The Raiders traveled to Colorado and blew out the Broncos 34-10 as Gannon completed 34 of 38 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

8. 348 yards (09/28/2003) –Gannon threw for three touchdowns and 348 yards as the Raiders hosted the Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, beating San Diego 34-31.

9. 342 yards (12/02/2002) –The Silver and Black once again enjoyed an impressive performance by Gannon, who threw for 341 yards and one touchdown, as the Raiders beat the New York Jets 26-20.