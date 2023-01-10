Robert Gallery, Derrick Johnson to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has a Silver and Black touch to it.

On Jan. 9, the day of the CFB National Championship game, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, consisting of 18 players and four coaches. Two Raiders topped the list of players: offensive lineman Robert Gallery and linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Gallery was drafted by the Raiders with the second overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft after being an unanimous All-American and Outland Trophy winner his senior season at Iowa. He started 91 games in seven seasons for the Raiders.

Johnson spent his last season of his 14-year NFL career with the Raiders in 2018. The linebacker was a two-time Al-American, Dick Butkus Award winner, Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a Texas Longhorn.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and College Football Hall of Famer. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.