Rookie Linebacker Ben Heeney Looks To Capitalize On Increased Playing Time

Nov 24, 2015 at 08:32 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his young career, Ben Heeney saw an extended run on the field.

The rookie linebacker played 38 snaps (53%) against the Lions, primarily in passing situations, which was the most live action he'd seen since the preseason.

"It was good," said Heeney Tuesday. "It was good. I just tried to take advantage of the opportunities I was given, so hopefully I get some more."

Considering his productivity against Detroit – 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass defensed; it would stand to reason that he indeed would get some more run in the future.

"He [Heeney] plays hard," Head Coach Jack Del Rio said. "It was effort-filled performance. That's what we know about Ben; he's going to fly around. He's going to be on plays. He made a heck of a move to get that sack. For his first extended action, I thought he did pretty well."

As solid as Heeney's play was, there's always room for improvement – particularly for a rookie, and he himself acknowledged that there are things he needs to get better at moving forward.

"I made a couple of plays here and there, but there's always room to improve," Heeney said. "I missed a lot of plays too that I should have made, so just watching the film there's always room to improve."

Heeney's emergence becomes all the more important now, especially with fellow rookie linebacker Neiron Ball on the shelf – and the recent waiving of linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong.

After earning rave reviews throughout the offseason program, Armstrong saw his playing time gradually decrease throughout the regular season and as of late had primarily been just a special teams contributor.

Sunday against the Lions, Armstrong saw zero defensive snaps and just 15 on special teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising