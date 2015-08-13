Rookie Linebacker Chase Williams Set To Square Off Against His Father In NFL Debut

Although he's a rookie, Oakland Raiders linebacker Chase Williams isn't going through his first training camp, in fact, far from it.

Chase is the son of St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and he spent his youth on the sidelines of NFL games and practices.

"Growing up as a coach's son in the NFL, it was awesome," said Chase. "I grew up in training camps and never really thought it was any big deal. It was just kind of normal being at practices and games and whatnot, but now it all feels completely different now that I'm not just the coach's son on the sideline."

And the former Virginia Tech Hokie is right.

He's not the coach's son in Oakland; he's an undrafted rookie trying to make an NFL roster. Although, he did acknowledge there were still a few similarities from his childhood days at training camp.

"At camp as a kid, I was an equipment manager. I was the one picking up all the sweaty equipment and putting in the washer and drier, and getting all the towels folded and stuff like that, carrying dude's helmets in, so a lot of it hasn't changed," he quipped. "I'm still carrying in guy's helmets, but it's awesome."

Friday night when the Oakland Raiders open the preseason against his dad's St. Louis Rams, Williams will once again be on an NFL field, but for the first time he'll have pads on and be waiting for his number to be called.