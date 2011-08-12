Rookie Pass Catchers Impressive in Debut

Aug 12, 2011 at 04:50 AM
081211-moore-story.jpg

Rookie WR Denarius Moore picks up 26 yards on a catch a run. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Oakland Raiders rookies WR Denarius Moore and TE David Ausberry were impressive in their professional debuts in the 2011 Preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals last night.

Moore, the Raiders 5th round Draft pick out of Tennessee, has been putting on a show in training camp making the spectacular seem routine. He did not disappoint the fans at O.co Coliseum.

Moore hauled in three passes for 37 yards including a 26-yard catch and run. He also had a long punt return called back due to a penalty.

"Coming out here I had a little bit of butterflies but that was much expected for my first NFL game, but I after my first catch, I was some what relieved," Moore said. "it was like any other college game, so after that it just felt normal."

Despite taking his practice performance to a game, Moore wasn't completely satisfied with his play. "I also had about one or two mental mistakes, so once I get those down and start repping over and over, I should be good later on this season along with the team."

Rookie TE David Ausberry, who played wide receiver at USC, scored the Raiders lone touchdown on the night on a beautiful pass from QB Trent Edwards.

Ausberry, whom the Raiders selected in the 7th round of the 2011 NFL Draft, said he had to adjust to the speed of the game on the fly.

"It's still football, but it was a lot faster. Even though we practice at a fast pace, the game is still really fast," Ausberry said. "You have to know your assignments and you have to perform, but I had a lot of fun."

The Raiders capitalized on a Cardinals turnover as Edwards found Ausberry on a cormner route in the left corner of the end zone. The rookie tight end made the catch and got both feet in bounds by dragging his left foot. The grab gave the Raiders a 15-10 lead with 2:49 to go in the 3rd quarter.

"The touchdown felt good, but I would still trade it for the win honestly. We want to win around here, we know it's an evaluation period as far as preseason goes, but we still want to win," Ausberry said. "But it felt good to have the touchdown at home, my family was here and I'm trying to gain respect from my teammates, so it felt good."

Moore and Ausberry will continue to work on their respective games as Training Camp continues Saturday at the Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising