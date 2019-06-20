Rookies visit Six Flags Discovery Kingdom for a day of team bonding

What's better than a little team bonding?
Monday, the Oakland Raiders rookie class decided to take a little field trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom as part of the Raiders' rookie academy. The academy is designed to help prepare the rookies for life in the NFL; whether it's brand management, being responsible on social media, finance seminars, or just having fun, it's all in an effort to get the players ready for what lies ahead.
The players enjoyed some thrills, laughs, and screams while at the amusement park — but just because they're football players doesn't mean they don't get scared.
It's hard to blame Ronald Ollie for being a little frightful before being sent somersaulting through a human-puke machine.
From Batman to SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight, the rookies twisted and rolled their way through a bevy of attractions, and even tried their luck at some carnival games.
It was an easy way for the newest members of the Raiders to cut loose, be themselves, and enjoy each other's company.
You can check out their full rookie experience by scrolling through the Rookie Academy gallery below:
Raiders rookies attend talks and activities throughout the week to better prepare themselves for life in the NFL, while they're parents and family members attend Rookie Family Boot Camp at Raiders HQ.