Rookies visit Six Flags Discovery Kingdom for a day of team bonding

Jun 20, 2019 at 11:49 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

What's better than a little team bonding?

Monday, the Oakland Raiders rookie class decided to take a little field trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom as part of the Raiders' rookie academy. The academy is designed to help prepare the rookies for life in the NFL; whether it's brand management, being responsible on social media, finance seminars, or just having fun, it's all in an effort to get the players ready for what lies ahead.

The players enjoyed some thrills, laughs, and screams while at the amusement park — but just because they're football players doesn't mean they don't get scared.

It's hard to blame Ronald Ollie for being a little frightful before being sent somersaulting through a human-puke machine.

From Batman to SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight, the rookies twisted and rolled their way through a bevy of attractions, and even tried their luck at some carnival games.

It was an easy way for the newest members of the Raiders to cut loose, be themselves, and enjoy each other's company.

You can check out their full rookie experience by scrolling through the Rookie Academy gallery below:

Raiders rookies attend rookie academy

Raiders rookies attend talks and activities throughout the week to better prepare themselves for life in the NFL, while they're parents and family members attend Rookie Family Boot Camp at Raiders HQ.

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
1 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
2 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
3 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
4 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
5 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
6 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
7 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
8 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
9 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
10 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
11 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
12 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
13 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
14 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
15 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at AMF Southshore Lanes, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
16 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
17 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
18 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
19 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
20 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
21 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
22 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
23 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
24 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
25 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
26 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.
27 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at GamedayVR, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
28 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
29 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
30 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
31 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
32 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
33 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
34 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
35 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
36 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
37 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
38 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
39 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.
40 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Vallejo, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.
41 / 148

The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.
42 / 148

The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.
43 / 148

The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
44 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
45 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
46 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
47 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
48 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
49 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
50 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
51 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
52 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_76
53 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_77
54 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_78
55 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_79
56 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_80
57 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_81
58 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_82
59 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_83
60 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_84
61 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_85
62 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_86
63 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_87
64 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_88
65 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_89
66 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_90
67 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_91
68 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_92
69 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_93
70 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_94
71 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_95
72 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_96
73 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_97
74 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
75 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_99
76 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_100
77 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_101
78 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_102
79 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.
80 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Mountain View, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_104
81 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
playerengagement-rookieacademy-061419_105
82 / 148
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
98 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
99 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies share a meal at Everett and Jones BBQ, as part of Rookie Academy, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
100 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
101 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
102 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
103 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
104 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
105 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
106 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
107 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
108 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
109 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
110 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
111 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
112 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
113 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
114 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
115 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
116 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
117 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
118 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
119 / 148

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to alumni speakers Cliff Branch, Jerry Robinson, Kirk Morrison, Rod Streater, and Lincoln Kennedy, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
120 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
121 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
122 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
123 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
124 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
125 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
126 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
127 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
128 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
129 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
130 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
131 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speakers tight end Darren Waller, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Arden Key, safety Dallin Leavitt, and safety Karl Joseph, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
132 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
133 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
134 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
135 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
136 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
137 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
138 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
139 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
140 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
141 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
142 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
143 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
144 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
145 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
146 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
147 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.
148 / 148

Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the the Raiders Practice Facility in Alameda, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A look around the AFC West, following a busy 2022 offseason

Catch up on the major moves from the Raiders' divisional foes.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

news

Davante Adams receives high praise from former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman

Edelman, who has a long history with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, named Adams the best receiver in the NFL today.

news

Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale

Advertising