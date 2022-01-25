Tre'von Moehrig selected to PFWA's 2021 All-Rookie Team

Tre’von Moehrig was the sole member of the Silver and Black's draft class to be selected to the Pro Football Writers of America's 2021 All-Rookie Team.

The accomplishment is well deserved for the 22-year-old, who was drafted in the second round to the Raiders after winning the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award at TCU. In his first season in Las Vegas, the rookie started all 17 games at free safety and played 99.48 percent of defensive snaps – the most of any defensive player on the team.

He completed his rookie campaign with 55 total tackles, six pass deflections and an interception. He also finished with a 73.3 PFF grade, and a selection to the PFF All-Rookie team.

"It was a great season. I had a lot of fun, learned a lot from the guys and the coaches," Moehrig said at the season's end. "Really just enjoyed the moment of each day, each practice, each game. ... Overall, I loved it and it's just making me hungrier for this next season."