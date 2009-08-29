Saints Defeat Raiders 45-7





The New Orleans Saints defeated The Oakland Raiders in 2009 Pre-Season Week 3 action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. QB JaMarcus Russell completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 153 yards, WR Jonathan Holland scored on a 43-yard catch and run on a pass from QB Jeff Garcia, and defensive backs Hiram Eugene and Chris Johnson recorded interceptions for the Raiders.

The Saints won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff sailed out of the end zone for a touchback. The Saints offense took the field at its own 20 with Drew Brees at quarterback. FB Heath Evans capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard TD plunge. The extra point was good and the Saints took a 7-0 lead with 9:29 left in the first quarter.

CB/KR Justin Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the Raiders' 26-yard line. After two pass plays set the Raiders up at the Saints 27, Russell was hit in the backfield and fumbled. The Saints recovered and took over at their own 33. Brees found WR Devery Henderson for a 40-yard scoring pass on 3rd and 9 to cap an 8-play, 67-yard drive. The extra point was good and the Saints took a 14-0 lead with 4:22 left in the first quarter.

After the Raiders went three-and-out, the Saints added to their lead when Brees found WR Lance Moore for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and New Orleans led 21-0 with 13:53 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders were unable to overcome a holding penalty that wiped out an impressive RB Darren McFadden run and were forced to punt. Veteran signal-caller Mark Brunell entered the game at quarterback for New Orleans with just over 11:00 left in the second quarter. The Raiders forced a three-and-out and New Orleans punted the ball back to the Raiders. WR/PR Johnnie Lee Higgins called for and made a fair catch on a 32-yard punt at his own 26.

The Raiders went three-and-out. The Saints took over at their own 24 after a 4-yard return of a P Ricky Schmitt punt. New Orleans took a 24-0 lead with 5:09 left in the second quarter when K John Carney connected on a 35-yard field goal attempt to cap an 8-play, 59-yard drive.

A McFadden fumble was scooped up and returned to the Oakland 6-yard line setting the Saints up with 1st and goal. Two plays later, safety Hiram Eugene picked off a Brunell pass in the end zone and returned the interception to the Raiders 30. The Raiders were unable to move the ball and Schmitt came on to punt.

Saints RB P.J. Hill vaulted into the end zone from a yard out to close out a 4-play, 76-yard drive. Carney's extra point gave the Saints a 31-0 lead with 1:21 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and were forced to punt. After the punt return, the Saints took over at the Raiders 46 with 10 seconds left in the first half. Two Brunell Hail Mary attempts were unsuccessful and the Saints took a 31-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and were forced to punt. After the punt return, the Saints took over at the Raiders 46 with 10 seconds left in the first half. Two Brunell Hail Mary attempts were unsuccessful, CB Chris Johnson intercepted the second one, and the Saints took a 31-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rookie WR/KR Nick Miller returned the opening kickoff of the second half 19 yards to the Raiders 25. The Raiders offense took the field with Russell at quarterback. The Silver and Black drove to midfield before the Saints forced a punt.

The Raiders defense forced the Saints into a three-and-out. Higgins was dropped immediately at his own 32 after fielding a 41-yard punt. A few plays later, Russell hit rookie WR Louis Murphy for a 56-yard gain, but Murphy fumbled the ball and the Saints recovered at their own 36.

Hill's second touchdown run of the day, this one from 11 yards out, and the subsequent extra point gave the Saints a 38-0 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

After the ensuing kickoff was fielded in the end zone for a touchback, Jeff Garcia entered the game at quarterback for the Raiders. The Raiders drove deep into Saints territory but failed to score. Joey Harrington entered the game at quarterback for the Saints.

The Saints marched deep into Raiders territory before facing 4th and 8 at the 11. Harrington hooked up with WR Skyler Green for the score. The scoring pass capped a 13-play, 78-yard drive and gave the Saints a 45-0 lead with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter.

WR Jonathan Holland got the Raiders on the board when he took a pass from Garcia and scampered 43 yards to the end zone. The extra point was good and the Raiders trailed 45-7 with 6:06 left in the game.

The Raiders got the ball back with just over 3:00 left but were unable to mount a drive. The Raiders turned the ball over on downs at the Saints 45 with 2:41 left.

The Saints ran out the clock and secured the victory.