Sandra Douglass Morgan recognized for leadership in Las Vegas and sports landscape

Feb 07, 2024 at 03:22 PM
Rachel Gossen

Sandra Douglass Morgan continues to lead the way for women in sports and in Las Vegas.

The Raiders president was honored Wednesday with a Leadership Award at the 5th annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports, hosted at the ARIA hotel.

"For me, this award is not just a reflection of my own personal journey, but a testament to the collective effort and resilience of the countless women who dared to dream, challenge the status quo," she said while addressing the room.

The event, created by LaTonya Story, takes place every year during Super Bowl week, bringing together women across sports and entertainment, while also benefiting the American Cancer Society in honor of Story's son who passed from cancer in 2019.

Douglass Morgan was one of four honorees on the day, joining USTA & US Open Chief Executive Stacey Allaster (Trailblazer Award), NFL Agent Nicole Lynn (Dealmaker Award) and Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas (Impact Award).

"This is an incredible event to see so many incredible women in different industries and different areas coming together to celebrate and really to expose the growth of women in leadership positions and in sports, which is definitely an industry that women have traditionally been overlooked," Douglass Morgan told Raiders.com. "To see this event become bigger and bigger every year is really inspiring."

Along with being the first African American female president of an NFL team, Douglass Morgan was recognized for serving as the vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee, bringing her two decades of leadership experience to one of the biggest events in her hometown's history. 

"I don't even think it's really hit me yet," she said with a smile, "but it really is incredible. The city obviously means so much to me growing up here. The Raiders now planting roots and growing and making sure people know its the Las Vegas Raiders – it's really a win-win.

"What the Super Bowl is going to be able to do is really give impact, whether it be legacy grants to nonprofits, contracting opportunities for small businesses that are women-owned, minority-owned. The effect of the Super Bowl is going to be long lasting and as a Las Vegan, that's a really proud moment for me."

For Douglass Morgan, it's important to use these opportunities and platforms to spread uplift other women working to find their place in the sports industry. The celebration coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, adding more meaning to the day.

Her message to young women around the world? Be confident in who you are.

"It's incredibly important to be confident and to believe in yourself. ... You can only control what you can control and the number one thing is to really be confident in yourself and your abilities to grow."

