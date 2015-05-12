Scouting Report: Josh Harper

May 12, 2015 at 07:00 AM

Let's take a look at the scouting report on WR Josh Harper, who the Raiders signed as an Undrafted Free Agent, according to NFL.com.

Strengths:

Has outstanding foot quickness. Gets to top speed immediately. Effortless hands-catcher who is courageous over the middle. Body control is among the best in this year's wide receiver crop and turns incompletions into catches. Fights hard to maintain route integrity when cornerbacks try to reroute him. Understands where to sit down against zone coverage to create safer throwing lanes for quarterbacks. Has running back's wiggle and can turn bubble screens and hitches into first downs.

2015 Raiders Undrafted Free Agents

Photos of the Raiders 2015 Undrafted Free Agents.

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington
1 / 21

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington
2 / 21

Travell Dixon, CB, Washington

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville
3 / 21

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville
4 / 21

Michael Dyer, RB, Louisville

Quinterrius Eatmon, T/G, South Florida
5 / 21

Quinterrius Eatmon, T/G, South Florida

SaQwan Edwards, CB, New Mexico
6 / 21

SaQwan Edwards, CB, New Mexico

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada
7 / 21

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada
8 / 21

Cody Fajardo, QB, Nevada

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah
9 / 21

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah
10 / 21

Jacoby Hale, LB, Utah

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern
11 / 21

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern
12 / 21

Jimmy Hall, S, Northwestern

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State
13 / 21

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State
14 / 21

Josh Harper, WR, Fresno State

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue
15 / 21

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue
16 / 21

Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington
17 / 21

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington
18 / 21

Tevin McDonald, S, Eastern Washington

Leon Orr, DT, Florida
19 / 21

Leon Orr, DT, Florida

Leon Orr, DT, Florida
20 / 21

Leon Orr, DT, Florida

Terell Prinson, S, Louisiana Tech
21 / 21

Terell Prinson, S, Louisiana Tech

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Weaknesses:

Top-end speed is being questioned by evaluators. Cornerbacks rarely appear threatened into opening up prematurely. Unorthodox route runner who lacks salesmanship and purpose at times. Looks more like running back than wide receiver getting out of breaks. Small frame for an outside receiver and might be forced into use in the slot. Technique could stand work as a run blocker.

NFL Comparison:

Quinton Patton

What Head Coach Jack Del Rio Said:

"He's a guy that has some return ability, that understands a little bit how to create separation and get open – good hands. We're glad to have him in the camp and get started with him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising