Scouting Report: Josh Harper

Let's take a look at the scouting report on WR Josh Harper, who the Raiders signed as an Undrafted Free Agent, according to NFL.com.

Has outstanding foot quickness. Gets to top speed immediately. Effortless hands-catcher who is courageous over the middle. Body control is among the best in this year's wide receiver crop and turns incompletions into catches. Fights hard to maintain route integrity when cornerbacks try to reroute him. Understands where to sit down against zone coverage to create safer throwing lanes for quarterbacks. Has running back's wiggle and can turn bubble screens and hitches into first downs.