Scouting Report: Josh Harper

Let's take a look at the scouting report on WR Josh Harper, who the Raiders signed as an Undrafted Free Agent, according to NFL.com.
Strengths:
Has outstanding foot quickness. Gets to top speed immediately. Effortless hands-catcher who is courageous over the middle. Body control is among the best in this year's wide receiver crop and turns incompletions into catches. Fights hard to maintain route integrity when cornerbacks try to reroute him. Understands where to sit down against zone coverage to create safer throwing lanes for quarterbacks. Has running back's wiggle and can turn bubble screens and hitches into first downs.
Weaknesses:
Top-end speed is being questioned by evaluators. Cornerbacks rarely appear threatened into opening up prematurely. Unorthodox route runner who lacks salesmanship and purpose at times. Looks more like running back than wide receiver getting out of breaks. Small frame for an outside receiver and might be forced into use in the slot. Technique could stand work as a run blocker.
NFL Comparison:
Quinton Patton
What Head Coach Jack Del Rio Said:
"He's a guy that has some return ability, that understands a little bit how to create separation and get open – good hands. We're glad to have him in the camp and get started with him."