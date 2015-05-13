Scouting Report: Tevin McDonald

S Tevin McDonald
Let's take a look at the scouting report on S Tevin McDonald, who the Raiders signed as an Undrafted Free Agent, according to NFL.com.
**Strengths:
Photos of the Raiders 2015 Undrafted Free Agents.
Highly instinctive with a unique understanding of the position. Senses what is coming and quick to respond. Father Tim was a six-time Pro Bowl safety and member of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl XXIX-winning team, and brother T.J. starts for the St. Louis Rams. Fearless. Plays the game with passion and motor is always engaged. Drives on throws with committed burst. Flashes good play speed and plays with range. Hits the gas and storms downhill against the run or bubble screens. Known as a film junkie. Productive two-year starter at UCLA before transferring.
Weaknesses:
Undersized and lacking juice behind his pads as a hitter. Plays too frenetically, missing opportunities to make plays. Hard-charging style leads to poor angles and lack of body control in space. Hair-trigger response opens him up to playaction and double moves. Grabby in coverage. Struggled to mirror and match in coverage during East-West Shrine Game practices.