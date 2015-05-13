Scouting Report: Tevin McDonald

Highly instinctive with a unique understanding of the position. Senses what is coming and quick to respond. Father Tim was a six-time Pro Bowl safety and member of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl XXIX-winning team, and brother T.J. starts for the St. Louis Rams. Fearless. Plays the game with passion and motor is always engaged. Drives on throws with committed burst. Flashes good play speed and plays with range. Hits the gas and storms downhill against the run or bubble screens. Known as a film junkie. Productive two-year starter at UCLA before transferring.