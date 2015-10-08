Sebastian Janikowski Reflects On Upcoming Record, Career In Silver And Black

Sebastian Janikowski is one of just 16 players in NFL History to total 1,600 points; he has made 13 game-winning field goals; he has totaled 48 field goals over 50 yards; and Sunday, he will officially move into first place on the Raiders' all-time games played list.
As it stands now, Janikowski and Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Tim Brown share the distinction, with each having played 240 games for the Silver and Black, but come Sunday, the kicker with the booming leg will have the mark all to his own.
"It's another record and a great part about being a Raider," Janikowski said Thursday when addressing the media. "I want to thank everybody for supporting me – my long snapper Jon Condo, [former Raiders punter] Shane Lechler, the offensive line. There's a lot of guys who have changed over the years, and now Marquette [King] – he's doing a pretty damn good job."
The Polish national began his illustrious Raiders career in 2000 after being selected in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the NFL Draft.
While it was regarded as a risky pick at the time, looking back, Janikowski believes he has more than lived up to the expectations afforded to a first round pick.
"It's always a surprise with the kicker going in the first round, but I think at the end it pays off," Janikowski said. "Sixteen years later, you look at all the records, and this is another record in the books."
Since joining the Raiders in 2007, long snapper Jon Condo has handled all the snapping duties for Janikowski and over the years the two have built a strong rapport, both on and off the football field.
"Seabass is a professional. He's the Polish Cannon," Condo said. "He's been at this game now for a while and he's still going strong, and he's still in his prime in my opinion. Very proud of him, but the job's not done yet. He's still going."
An exclusive look at the 17-year long record breaking career of one of the greatest players to ever wear the Silver and Black, Sebastian Janikowski.
Condo chuckled and did admit to being intimidated by Janikowski when the pair first met, but after getting to know the kicker, his view quickly changed.
"He's a great guy and he deserves everything," Condo said.
Regardless of when Janikowski decides to hang up the cleats and retire his famous left leg, Condo believes that he one day deserves to be enshrined in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"Without a doubt," Condo said. "Right from day one –he's a number one draft pick, and for playing how long that he [has], with his leg strength, a lot of records out there, and there's still a lot that he's striving for. He strives every day to be the best that he can. He wants to be the best kicker in the league year in and year out, and I think that's what makes him good."
Janikowski is now 37 years old, so realistically how long does the man affectionately known as "Seabass," have left in the Silver and Black?
"I feel great," Janikowski said. "Maybe six, seven, eight more years. You never know; I'll still be kicking."