Sebastian Janikowski Reflects On Upcoming Record, Career In Silver And Black

Condo chuckled and did admit to being intimidated by Janikowski when the pair first met, but after getting to know the kicker, his view quickly changed.

"He's a great guy and he deserves everything," Condo said.

Regardless of when Janikowski decides to hang up the cleats and retire his famous left leg, Condo believes that he one day deserves to be enshrined in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Without a doubt," Condo said. "Right from day one –he's a number one draft pick, and for playing how long that he [has], with his leg strength, a lot of records out there, and there's still a lot that he's striving for. He strives every day to be the best that he can. He wants to be the best kicker in the league year in and year out, and I think that's what makes him good."

Janikowski is now 37 years old, so realistically how long does the man affectionately known as "Seabass," have left in the Silver and Black?