Seely Gets Sirius on the Extra Point Rule

May 21, 2015 at 01:48 AM

In light of the NFL approving changes to the Point After Try (PAT) rules at Owner's Meetings in San Francisco this week, Oakland Raiders Special Teams coach Brad Seely joined Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL's Moving the Chains.

Kirwan: Let's talk about the League yesterday changing the extra point play, your concept of it, you've probably been thinking about it for a while. My opinion is it's not going to change very much. I think guys are still going to kick a lot, a lot more than go for two.

Seely: I think you're right Pat. That's the rule. The ball is still on the 2, if you want to go for two, the conversion rate is 48 percent. The kickers are going to have to prove that they can't convert those kicks from the 15.

Kirwan: There were just 5 blocked field goals all year from 33 yards or less. A lot of people are excited that the block turns into 2 points. I think the numbers would have to be radically different. Everyone is theorizing that the weather conditions are going to point people towards the 2-point play. Every team I can remember when they got to the 15-yard line, it was 4th and 1, they took the field goal. They didn't keep going.

Seely: It cracks me up, all these teams that are in the north are saying they're at a disadvantage, they're not at a disadvantage. They're playing the other team on the same field. Let's say you're in Buffalo and there's a blizzard going on, that's going to maybe changing your thinking. The other part of that is, you still have to score from the 2 in a blizzard.

Miller: You're going to have to have a fire call for this [PAT], this 33-yarder, so it's a bad snap or whatever, someone's got to throw the ball into the end zone. You're not going to make it running it or a short pass. Your thoughts on your principles of what the fire call is going to be for the guy who screwed up the 15-yard line 1-point play.

Seely: We were just coaching that up yesterday in the OTA for our field goal team. I said they're going to change the rules today probably and we always have it in there on a PAT in a fire situation – throw it up. Nothing bad is going to happen. Just let it go. Now you've got to treat those PATs like field goals, you got to make good decisions if you're the holder or the kicker with the ball. You can't do a Garo Yepremian, and throw it up in the air, now it could easily be 2 points. There's a lot of what ifs here. It comes back what kind of offensive football team you have. If you got a ground and pound team and you think you can run the ball, maybe you're more apt to go for two than those teams that are going to fling it around the lot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising