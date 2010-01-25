Senior Bowl Week Underway





Players began arriving in Mobile, Ala., for the 2010 Senior Bowl this past Saturday, with the balance of players checking in yesterday. Practices are scheduled to begin this afternoon with the South squad working at Fairhope Municipal Stadium and the North at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The National Scouting Weigh-In took place this morning. The Senior Bowl is set for this Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



According to the Senior Bowl's official web site, "the Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier pre-draft event, annually featuring the country's best senior collegiate football stars and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South which are coached by the entire coaching staffs from two National Football League teams. Senior Bowl practices are also attended by over 800 general managers, head coaches, assistant coaches, scouts and other front office personnel from the 32 National Football League teams, making Mobile and the Senior Bowl the week-long host to a one-of-a-kind NFL Coaches Convention."

The Detroit Lions coaching staff will work with the North squad, while the coaching staff from the Miami Dolphins will coach the South squad.

Many notable NFL prospects are scheduled to partake in Senior Bowl practices, activities and the game itself with an eye toward improving their standing in anticipation of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl serves as an important step along the way, along with the Scouting Combine, university "pro" days, individual work-outs and more.

The game will air on NFL Network with kickoff set for 1:00 PT. NFL Network will also provide coverage of daily Senior Bowl practices and activities.