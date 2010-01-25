Senior Bowl Week Underway

Jan 25, 2010 at 02:43 AM
012510-senior-bowl.jpg



Players began arriving in Mobile, Ala., for the 2010 Senior Bowl this past Saturday, with the balance of players checking in yesterday. Practices are scheduled to begin this afternoon with the South squad working at Fairhope Municipal Stadium and the North at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The National Scouting Weigh-In took place this morning. The Senior Bowl is set for this Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

According to the Senior Bowl's official web site, "the Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier pre-draft event, annually featuring the country's best senior collegiate football stars and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South which are coached by the entire coaching staffs from two National Football League teams. Senior Bowl practices are also attended by over 800 general managers, head coaches, assistant coaches, scouts and other front office personnel from the 32 National Football League teams, making Mobile and the Senior Bowl the week-long host to a one-of-a-kind NFL Coaches Convention."

The Detroit Lions coaching staff will work with the North squad, while the coaching staff from the Miami Dolphins will coach the South squad.

Many notable NFL prospects are scheduled to partake in Senior Bowl practices, activities and the game itself with an eye toward improving their standing in anticipation of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl serves as an important step along the way, along with the Scouting Combine, university "pro" days, individual work-outs and more. 

The game will air on NFL Network with kickoff set for 1:00 PT. NFL Network will also provide coverage of daily Senior Bowl practices and activities. 

Complete coverage of the 2010 NFL Draft will begin soon right here on Raiders.com. Learn more about the Senior Bowl by visiting the official web site.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising