Seth Roberts Has Career Day In Music City

"The game is about opportunities; when you get your opportunity as a player, young, old or whatever it is, when you get your opportunity you have to make the most of it and today was huge for this team," Woodson said. "For him to go out there and put together the type of game he put together – it saved us, man. We needed it."

The Raiders especially needed Roberts on their final drive of the game, down by four and needing to find the end zone to, for all intents and purposes, keep their season alive.

And once again, the unlikely hero rose to the occasion, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Carr to give his team a lead with less than 2:00 on the clock.

"He [Carr] told me he loved me and I told him I loved him too," Roberts said when talking about the moments after his game-winning catch. "He always tells us that he loves us. He believes in us and that's big. That goes a long way. We feed off of each other, [and] just try to do the best we can for each other."

The Raiders now own an overall record of 5-6 and have once again inserted themselves into the AFC playoff conversation, something that would likely have been out of reach if not for Sunday's win.

"We really needed this one," Roberts said. "We just have to work hard during the week and make it happen on Sundays when it counts."