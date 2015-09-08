Seth Roberts Recounts Journey From Practice Squad To Active Roster

When Valles arrived to play collegiately at Virginia, he began his career as a scout team player, but three weeks later he was inserted into the starting lineup, so he knows how quickly his number can be called.

It's for this reason that Valles is determined to hone his craft during his time on the practice squad.

"The biggest thing is to take very rep seriously," Valles said. "Don't take it as you're just a practice guy and that's all you're going to be. You have to go out there and try to get better every day, every snap."

Roberts echoed Valles' sentiment and noted that preparation and a serious approach are critical for success on the practice squad.

"Just watch the guys that are in front of them and take notes," Roberts said. "Watch the guys in front of them and continue to go hard, because you never know with this coaching staff, they might like the kid who's balling every day at practice."

He also spoke to the importance of approaching every day with a chip on their shoulder – especially if they want to one day find themselves on the 53-man roster.

"Yeah, I would expect them too. That would be the smart thing if they wanted to move up."

The Oakland Raiders practice squad consists of the following players:

Running Back George Atkinson III

Guard Mitch Bell

Defensive Back SaQwan Edwards

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert

Defensive End Shelby Harris

Tackle Dan Kistler

Free Safety Tevin McDonald

Defensive Tackle Leon Orr

Linebacker Josh Shirley