Seth Roberts Recounts Journey From Practice Squad To Active Roster

Sep 08, 2015 at 08:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After Seth Roberts spent his rookie season on the practice squad, he made the Oakland Raiders active roster last week, and while the excitement of fulfilling his NFL dream took over momentarily, the young wide receiver said that it's now time to get back to business.

"The past year has been a grind, man," said Roberts. "I really haven't even tried to change my mentality. I'm not complacent and think that I'm better because I'm not on the practice squad anymore. I take the same reps and just try to keep the same approach."

Following the league-mandated cut to 53 players, the Raiders, along with the 31 other NFL clubs began assembling their 10-man practice squads – a group of players who practice and train with the team, but do not count towards the active roster.

Get to Know the 2015 Raiders

Check out who's currently on the roster for the Oakland Raiders.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)
1 / 51

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)

S Nate Allen
2 / 51

S Nate Allen

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
3 / 51

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

S Larry Asante
4 / 51

S Larry Asante

DE Denico Autry
5 / 51

DE Denico Autry

LB Neiron Ball
6 / 51

LB Neiron Ball

OL Khalif Barnes
7 / 51

OL Khalif Barnes

G Tony Bergstrom
8 / 51

G Tony Bergstrom

WR Brice Butler
9 / 51

WR Brice Butler

QB Derek Carr
10 / 51

QB Derek Carr

CB TJ Carrie
11 / 51

CB TJ Carrie

WR Amari Cooper
12 / 51

WR Amari Cooper

LS Jon Condo
13 / 51

LS Jon Condo

WR Michael Crabtree
14 / 51

WR Michael Crabtree

DE Mario Edwards Jr.
15 / 51

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Justin Ellis
16 / 51

DT Justin Ellis

G Jon Feliciano
17 / 51

G Jon Feliciano

CB DJ Hayden
18 / 51

CB DJ Hayden

LB Ben Heeney
19 / 51

LB Ben Heeney

RB Roy Helu, Jr.
20 / 51

RB Roy Helu, Jr.

WR Andre Holmes
21 / 51

WR Andre Holmes

TE Gabe Holmes
22 / 51

TE Gabe Holmes

OL Austin Howard
23 / 51

OL Austin Howard

C Rodney Hudson
24 / 51

C Rodney Hudson

G Gabe Jackson
25 / 51

G Gabe Jackson

K Sebastian Janikowski
26 / 51

K Sebastian Janikowski

RB Taiwan Jones
27 / 51

RB Taiwan Jones

P Marquette King
28 / 51

P Marquette King

LB Curtis Lofton
29 / 51

LB Curtis Lofton

LB Khalil Mack
30 / 51

LB Khalil Mack

DE Benson Mayowa
31 / 51

DE Benson Mayowa

T Matt McCants
32 / 51

T Matt McCants

CB Dexter McDonald
33 / 51

CB Dexter McDonald

DT Stacy McGee
34 / 51

DT Stacy McGee

CB Keith McGill
35 / 51

CB Keith McGill

QB Matt McGloin
36 / 51

QB Matt McGloin

RB Latavius Murray
37 / 51

RB Latavius Murray

FB Jamize Olawale
38 / 51

FB Jamize Olawale

T Donald Penn
39 / 51

T Donald Penn

FB Marcel Reece
40 / 51

FB Marcel Reece

TE Mychal Rivera
41 / 51

TE Mychal Rivera

WR Seth Roberts
42 / 51

WR Seth Roberts

TE Lee Smith
43 / 51

TE Lee Smith

LB Malcolm Smith
44 / 51

LB Malcolm Smith

WR Rod Streater
45 / 51

WR Rod Streater

CB Neiko Thorpe
46 / 51

CB Neiko Thorpe

DE Justin Tuck
47 / 51

DE Justin Tuck

TE Clive Walford
48 / 51

TE Clive Walford

T J'Marcus Webb
49 / 51

T J'Marcus Webb

DT Dan Williams
50 / 51

DT Dan Williams

FS Charles Woodson
51 / 51

FS Charles Woodson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Roberts said that while initially being assigned to the practice squad can be bittersweet, the opportunity to practice with an NFL team and continue developing is something that should not be taken lightly by the members of this year's squad.

"Just be thankful and blessed that you do you have a job," Roberts said. "Other guys that were their roommates I'm pretty sure are at home, but they're still here and are part of the team."

Roberts continued, "Just take in every bit and just learn. That's what I did last year. I just learned and watched the guys in front of me and kept my mind on it."

Defensive end Max Valles is one of those 10 players assigned to the Raiders practice squad, and he's determined to take full advantage of the opportunity.

"It's definitely a good opportunity, being only 21-years old, I need to learn and elevate my game," Valles said. "It's a great opportunity to do that and just still be around."

When Valles arrived to play collegiately at Virginia, he began his career as a scout team player, but three weeks later he was inserted into the starting lineup, so he knows how quickly his number can be called.

It's for this reason that Valles is determined to hone his craft during his time on the practice squad.

"The biggest thing is to take very rep seriously," Valles said. "Don't take it as you're just a practice guy and that's all you're going to be. You have to go out there and try to get better every day, every snap."

Roberts echoed Valles' sentiment and noted that preparation and a serious approach are critical for success on the practice squad.

"Just watch the guys that are in front of them and take notes," Roberts said. "Watch the guys in front of them and continue to go hard, because you never know with this coaching staff, they might like the kid who's balling every day at practice."

He also spoke to the importance of approaching every day with a chip on their shoulder – especially if they want to one day find themselves on the 53-man roster.

"Yeah, I would expect them too. That would be the smart thing if they wanted to move up."

The Oakland Raiders practice squad consists of the following players:

  • Running Back George Atkinson III
  • Guard Mitch Bell
  • Defensive Back SaQwan Edwards
  • Quarterback Garrett Gilbert
  • Defensive End Shelby Harris
  • Tackle Dan Kistler
  • Free Safety Tevin McDonald
  • Defensive Tackle Leon Orr
  • Linebacker Josh Shirley
  • Defensive End Max Valles
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising