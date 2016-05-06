Shilique Calhoun:"I Want to Be The Best"

Defensive End Shilique Calhoun

As of late, Michigan State alumni have found a lot of success in the East Bay, and Shilique Calhoun is hoping to be the next athlete in line to do just that.

Draymond Green – who was a Spartan from 2008-12 – was named to his first All-Star game in 2016 and is currently in the midst of a playoff run with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, and his success is one that the Raiders' rookie would like to replicate.

"He [Green] did set a pillar for us," Calhoun told *Haberman & Middlehauff *on 95.7 The Game.

"We do have to step up to that standard. It's not going to be a problem. We're tough. We're strong and we're definitely competitive. He's just a model for us, and you'll see a lot more to come from me and the rest of the Spartan Dogs. I hope I can step up and definitely be that guy, and produce on so many different levels for the Oakland Raiders."