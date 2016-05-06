 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Shilique Calhoun:"I Want to Be The Best"

May 06, 2016 at 03:52 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

050616-calhoun2-cp.jpg

Defensive End Shilique Calhoun

As of late, Michigan State alumni have found a lot of success in the East Bay, and Shilique Calhoun is hoping to be the next athlete in line to do just that.

Draymond Green – who was a Spartan from 2008-12 – was named to his first All-Star game in 2016 and is currently in the midst of a playoff run with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, and his success is one that the Raiders' rookie would like to replicate.

"He [Green] did set a pillar for us," Calhoun told *Haberman & Middlehauff *on 95.7 The Game.
"We do have to step up to that standard. It's not going to be a problem. We're tough. We're strong and we're definitely competitive. He's just a model for us, and you'll see a lot more to come from me and the rest of the Spartan Dogs. I hope I can step up and definitely be that guy, and produce on so many different levels for the Oakland Raiders."

The similarities between Calhoun and Green run deeper than just a shared alma mater. Like Green, Calhoun spent four years in East Lansing, using the entirety of his college eligibility, earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors three times in the process.

Seeing a player stay for four years in college is a rarity in 2016, but Calhoun believes the length of his career as a Spartan will benefit him in the NFL.

"Honestly, the opportunity to come back for four-and-a-half years has brightened my knowledge of the game of football," Calhoun explained. "I didn't start until my freshman year of high school, and I didn't play defensive end until my junior year of high school. It helped me brighten my knowledge of the position, for understanding defense, and for understanding my ability."

Calhoun isn't shy about discussing how fond he is of his alma mater, but now he's trading in the Green and White for Silver and Black, and he's ready to get work under the tutelage of current Raiders like Khalil Mack.

"I look forward to talking with those guys, just trying to pick their brains," Calhoun said. "They have a lot of knowledge. Khalil has done some great things in the league and he's still young. I'm definitely going to reach out those guys whenever I get a chance, as for right now, I'm just taking it all in and looking forward to this long plane ride to The Bay."

Calhoun, along with the rest of Raiders' rookie class, will report to the team's Alameda, Calif., facility for the first time Monday, officially beginning their careers in Silver and Black, and for the Michigan State-product, he's prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

"I want to be the best, and that's what I'm training for, and that's what I strive for," Calhoun said. "Of course I want to go out there and produce in any way that I can. I just want to see the Raiders win, and I want to be a part of that organization as well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

audio

Trevor Sikkema's mock draft takes, plus QB talent in the 2024 NFL Draft | UFR

Feb 15, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema to discuss his current 2024 NFL mock draft, the quarterback prospects, Las Vegas, Media Row and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

The Silver and Black's best moments from 2024 Media Row

Feb 15, 2024

Relive some of the Raiders' best moments from 2024 Media Row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
video

Watch: Raiders and NFL shine light on local trailblazers in Las Vegas 

Feb 15, 2024

The Raiders' employee resource group B.A.S.E.D. in Sports and the NFL's Black Engagement Network hosted an event at UNLV to highlight local trailblazers and provide students the chance to network with sports professionals.
video

Raiders' all-time memorable interceptions | Part 1 (1960-1999)

Feb 15, 2024

Revisit the Silver and Black's most memorable interceptions from 1960 to 1999.
gallery

Top Shots: The best photos of Raiders special teams

Feb 15, 2024

View the best photos of the Las Vegas Raiders special teams from the 2023 season.
news

Important 2024 NFL offseason dates

Feb 15, 2024

All the dates to know from the combine to free agency to the draft.
news

Statement from the Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 14, 2024

gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Raiders team up with Nike to showcase two flag football games

Feb 14, 2024

Nike and the Las Vegas Raiders were at Bishop Gorman for two high school flag football games for the Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders and NFL host Trailblazers in Las Vegas event

Feb 14, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders employee resource group B.A.S.E.D. in Sports and the NFL's Black Engagement Network hosted a Black History Month event at UNLV honoring trailblazers in Las Vegas and providing students with the opportunity to network with sports professionals.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Top prospects to look at as NFL Combine nears

Feb 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a trio of fan questions as the Silver and Black get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.
gallery

Top Shots: The best of celebration photos from 2023

Feb 13, 2024

Check out the Raiders' best celebration photos from the 2023 season.
audio

Ian Rapoport on Mark Davis, Las Vegas and Luke Getsy as Raiders OC | RPN

Feb 13, 2024

JT The Brick and Eddie Paskal are joined by Ian Rapoport to talk about Owner Mark Davis, Las Vegas, Head Coach Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
View All
Advertising
Auditions