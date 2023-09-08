Silver and Black Productions celebrates 25-year anniversary with extensive broadcast lineup

Twenty-five years ago, the legendary Al Davis created the NFL's first-ever internal media team.

Today, the Las Vegas Raiders' 18-time Emmy Award-winning in-house media operation – Silver and Black Productions – continues to provide comprehensive coverage of all things Raiders on a variety of different platforms with its expansive roster of talent.

Amber Theoharis returns as the host of The Silver and Black Show, a comprehensive look at the upcoming matchups through timely and topical analysis on both teams. Theoharis is an Emmy Award-winning sports journalist, host and documentary filmmaker. She is known for her work on NFL Network, Fox Sports, MASN and MLB Network, in addition to hosting roles on Sirius XM NFL Radio and The NFL on Westwood One.

Following every game, Theoharis will be joined on Raiders Gameday by Raiders Alumni James Jones and Eric Allen, who returns for his fourth season as a member of the Silver and Black's broadcast media team. Jones and Allen will provide additional analysis and commentary from a player's perspective.

JT The Brick, in his fourth decade with the Raiders, teams up with Eric Allen for all Raiders Radio pregame and postgame shows. The popular Raiders Opening Drive pregame show begins two hours prior to each game. Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue to feature its 90-minute local postgame show, Raiders Extra Point.

JT and Allen also host Raiders Press Conference Live where Head Coach Josh McDaniels offers observations of the team's performance the day after each game.

Jason Horowitz returns for his second season as radio play-by-play announcer for the Silver and Black, joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who starred for the Silver and Black from 1996-2003.

In addition to his gameday duties, Kennedy can be found on The Morning Grind podcast, keeping fans caught up on injury updates, team news and everything in between.

Harry Ruiz takes the helm as the Spanish play-by-play announcer with Mayra Gomez serving as color analyst on Deportes Vegas 1460AM, the Las Vegas Raiders' Spanish Flagship Radio Station.

Sibley Scoles, the team's in-game stadium host, is back in action to host the fourth season of the Raiders' TV program Raiders: Talk of the Nation – focusing on lifestyle, entertainment and community events surrounding the Silver and Black.

Eddie Paskal leads the Raiders Podcast Network, providing coverage and commentary of all things Raiders during the week with Upon Further Review – focusing on off-the-field stories and interviews – and postgame with The 5th Quarter, featuring a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Raiders Roundtable is back for its second season, a weekly show/podcast on YouTube where JT The Brick, Q Myers, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal provide insight and analysis surrounding the Silver and Black, plus share their thoughts on storylines around the NFL.

Jennifer Stehlin enters her second year as an on-camera host and field reporter for the Raiders. In addition to Raiders Trivia on the Strip and Ford Morning Commute, Stehlin will host Raiders Report, highlighting your favorite Raiders players out in the Las Vegas community. She'll also grace Raider Nation Radio every week, ensuring fans stay in the loop on all Raiders news.