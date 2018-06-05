Six observations from the Raiders eighth Organized Team Activity

4. In general, the defensive backs were locked in

Each day, somebody wins, and somebody loses, that's the way it works, and Tuesday the Raiders DBs came away with a big "W."

It seemed like regardless of which quarterback was under center, the Silver and Black's defensive backs made life difficult for him and the team's wide outs, and Derrick Ansley's groups boasted the results to back it up too.

The Raiders cornerbacks secured a pair of interceptions Tuesday afternoon, one from Marcus Gilchrist and one from Daryl Worley as well.

One of the big things that has stood out for me this offseason has been the play of the team's secondary, and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther has been pleased with what he's seen thus far as well.

"We made a big emphasis on turning the ball over," explained Guenther. "Obviously, it's a big part of what we talk about in our meeting rooms, turning the ball over, getting it back to our offense, and we've had some opportunities. You see the guys are getting excited about [it], so it's good to see them all running down there, chasing the guy after he intercepts the ball. It's been good. We've got our hands on a lot of balls, we just have to catch more of them."

5. Friends helping friends…

We hear it all the time, the importance of the pass rush and coverage working together for the betterment of the defense as a whole, and we saw a firsthand example of that Tuesday afternoon.

Rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall burst through the offensive line, and forced the quarterback out of the pocket, after the signal-caller was on the run, he threw an ill-advised pass that Worley snatched out of midair, and eventually ran back up field for what would have been a pick six.

Defensively, that play was the perfect embodiment of what the Raiders would like to do defensively, and man, did it look pretty.

6. Derrick Johnson is starting to get comfortable

If you spent 13 years anywhere, it's going to take a little time to find your footing in a new home.

Such is the situation that veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson found himself in recently, as he joined the Raiders after spending over a decade with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, it's been almost a month since Johnson put on the Silver and Black, and No. 56 is starting to find his footing with his new team.

"A lot of young, talented players on this defense, and this team, and it's exciting," Johnson said. "It's my first time, not being around new players of course, being in [Kansas City] that long, but just being in atmosphere that's very new to me, just facility, coaches, everybody, but the Raiders have really taken me in, taken a young man, I would say, in, with open arms, and it's going good right now.