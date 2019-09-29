Six observations from the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts 

After falling on the road last week in Minneapolis, the Oakland Raiders bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, taking down the Indianapolis Colts 31-24.

With the win, Head Coach Jon Gruden's group returns to .500, and secures their first road "W" of 2019.

Following the game, the Raiders are set to fly to London in advance of their Week 5 clash with the Chicago Bears, but before the team begins their transcontinental journey abroad, here are six observations from Sunday's action.

1. The Raiders started fast

Last week, the Raiders were under pressure from the first minute of game action, but that didn't prove to be the case in their clash against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the Colts elected to defer to the second half, Derek Carr and Co., took the ball, and No. 4 marched the offense 75 yards on 10 plays, ultimately finishing the drive with a gorgeous 18-yard touchdown strike to Foster Moreau.

Following the score, Paul Guenther's defense made sure to keep the good times rolling as they forced the Indianapolis offense into a three-and-out in short order, getting Carr the ball back in no time at all.

As was the theme early in the game, the Raiders took advantage as Trevor Davis – more on him in just a minute – found the end zone, extending the Silver and Black's lead to 14-0.

It was a lead the Raiders would never surrender, and starting fast is a big reason why they beat a quality Colts team.

2. Speaking of Trevor Davis…

I knew I liked that Trevor Davis, fella.

The Silver and Black traded for the speedy wideout just over a week ago, and after being inactive last week against the Vikings, Davis made his debut in Silver and Black Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium – and what a debut it was.

In addition to handling the punt and kick return duties – a big job in its own right – Davis was also involved in the offensive game plan, finishing his debut as a Raider with two carries for a combined 74 yards.

While his game from whistle to whistle was as dynamic as we expected, arguably his most exciting touch of the afternoon was his first, as he took an end around 60 yards to the house in what looked to my untrained eye as the fastest score of the young season.