Slot Machine: Hunter Renfrow weighs in on the nickname debate

Hunter Renfrow has been on the receiving end of a lot of jokes in the past year, but he's been a good sport. In the process it's provided some stellar nicknames…
So we asked him: Which one does he identify with the most?
"I like them [all] a lot," Renfrow said. "The Slot Machine is cool. Being in [Las] Vegas, that's probably the one I like the most."
Back in March, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah threw his nickname in the ring and it quickly gained some traction.
Safe to say, it has picked up some traction.
No matter what you call him, the Raiders wideout is ready to perform in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders first walk through of the week as the veterans join the rookies and quarterbacks at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.